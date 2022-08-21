This week's Sidelines reports on the long-running August Trail Race results, and the latest Helena Legion Senators baseball award recipients.
At the 55th running of the August Trail Race recently, the state's second-oldest footrace, several new records were established, including number of entrants, crowd size, funds raised and the men's winning time.
Peter Schommer, 24, paced the field of 183 entrants over the 5K course at Spring Meadow Lake, with a 16-minute, 35-second clocking. This is a new record for this particular course, according to race director Patrick Judge. Schommer, who relocated to Montana from Wisconsin last year and teaches social studies at Helena High, is the defending Mount Helena Run champion.
The women's titlist is Renae Parker, a 17-year-old Jefferson High cross-country and track senior, who ran a 20:55 and finished 15th overall. Renae was the Class B state harrier runner-up last year, and is the reigning Class B 3200-meter champion.
The ATR Masters victors are Helena's Pete Behrends, 48, (sixth overall) and Sara Urban, 43, (eighth among women), posting times of 19:30 and 24:21, respectively.
Known as the August Road Race for many years, the race was instituted in 1965 by Helena High cross-country coach Bill Gilbert.
Rounding out the top-five finishers were Brody Romano, last year's winner, second at 17:12; four-time Mt. Helena champion Mike Kaiser, in 17:17; Nick Mow at 17:56; and JHS coach Karson Klass came in fifth, in 18:57. Lauren Kuntz was the women's runner-up, with a 22:31, followed by Emma Compton and Alivia Thunstrom, who tied for third at 23:24.
The event raised $3,200, which goes to the local high school cross-country programs.
The state runner-up Senators (47-14) awards banquet took place recently at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds, with outfielder/pitcher Hunter Bratcher capturing the Betty Cottingham Memorial Award as team MVP.
Bratcher was the club's second-leading hitter, with a regular season average of .352 (minimum 100 at bats), while leading the team in six offensive categories, including 64 hits, 11 doubles, seven triples, 40 runs batted in, 52 runs and 32 stolen bases. He also paced the pitching staff in wins, with a 7-2 record, while fashioning a 2.66 earned run average.
The Earl Tucker Trophy went to Mike Hurlbert, for team batting champ, with a cool .408 average. He stroked 58 hits in 142 at bats, with eight doubles, 32 RBIs and a .456 on base percentage. Hurlbert, a third baseman/pitcher, also went 5-0 on the mound, and garnered the Dick Muffick Award for Most Competitive.
Luke Dowdy garnered the Ace Kindrick Award for pitching, compiling 86.65 points (minimum 40 innings). Dowdy was undefeated during the regular season at 6-0 (second-most wins without a loss in team history), with one save, while producing a 2.35 ERA and striking out 31 in 41.2 innings pitched.
Second baseman Gavin Thennis earned the Zach Murfitt Award for Most Inspirational, and the Stanley Foote Award for Most Improved went to 1B/DH/P Walker Bennett.
Coach Jon Burnett's diamonders averaged .321 as a team (regular season) and produced five .300 hitters, including Hurlbert, catcher Tristan Mooney at .389, Bratcher, CF Manu Melo with a .333 mark, and RF/C Hunter Wallis' .321. Bennett and Tyler Tenney (SS/P) batted .386 and .330, but did not qualify with enough at bats.
Wallis was the Home Run King, launching three taters, and was tops with a .545 slugging percentage. Mooney achieved the high qualifying OBP, at .490. Another stat of note was Eric Cockhill's 30 stolen bases, which ranks No. 9 (tie) on the team's all-time list.
Senators' pitchers produced a regular season 2.76 earned run average. Tyler Tenney captured the ERA and strikeout titles, at 1.64 with 41 Ks, and ranks No. 5 on Helena's all-time earned run average list. Dylan Willcut went 4-0 to make the program's winning percentage board.
