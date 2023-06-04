This week Sidelines checks in with a few of our top bowlers and triathletes. On the alleys, the latest league season at Sleeping Giant Lanes recently concluded, with Shawn Jacobs and Caitlyn Murphy capturing high average honors, both in record-setting fashion.

Murphy four-peated as womens’ average champ, firing a 207, which broke the previous high average of 202, set by Katie Eslick in 2018. Caitlyn – who edged Katie’s 206 mark by 1-pin for her fourth consecutive title – also fired the season’s high game and 3-game series, with scores of 289 and 782.

Jacobs retained his mens’ average crown with a lofty 232, upping his own city record, last year’s 227, by 5 pins. Kaiden Hess owned the league’s top series, of 820, while a plethora of keglers flooded the scoresheets with fourteen 300 games by 11 bowlers, city records both.

Cory Weninger led the field with a trio of perfectos (also a record), followed by a pair of 300s by Matthew Bolan. Also performing 12 successive strikes in a game were Tevin Charlton, Ryan Collick, George Cotton, Eric Groth, Hess, Sean Hill, Zach Mittleider, Pat Morgan and Tom Sroczyk.

The “Most Improved” bowler awards went to Daniel Graber and Jessica Johnson, who bettered their last year’s averages by 31 and 23 pins, respectively.

Meanwhile, at the Helena Outdoor Triathlon – formerly known as the Spring Meadow Lake Triathlon for nearly 30 years – Ryan Seguine of Whitefish and Helena’s Marisa Hardy garnered the Olympic distance championships.

Seguine, 43, covered the 1.5-K swim, 40-K bike and 10-K run, in a time of 1 hour, 58 minutes, 51 seconds. Hardy, 51, traversed the course with a 3:00:07 clocking.

In the Sprint Triathlon (750-M swim, 20-K bike, 5-K run), Bozeman’s Seth Simpson, 31, won the men’s race in 1:10:03, while Joslyn Dollar (41) of Helena captured the womens at 1:57:12.

Peter Dan Sullivan, 58, a former SMT masters champion, was the highest local male finisher, placing runner-up in 1:17:12.

Wendy Seguine, 38, of Whitefish, won the 47:53, with the Kids Triathlon being garnered by Clancy’s Ariauna Matt, 9, in 20:25. Dawn Campagnola, 54, of Flagstaff, Arizona, won the 5K run in 57:59.3.

Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_gmail.com.