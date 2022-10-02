This week Sidelines runs the gamut of bowlers, distance runners and a pair of PRCA rodeo cowboys.
George Cotton and Daniel Graber headline the bowling news after two weeks into the new leagues season at Sleeping Giant Lanes, each firing 300 games. Cotton led off the season with a 300, the sixth of his career, during the Sunday Night Out League, which bolstered a 730 series. He followed that up the next week with a 289. Graber's perfect game took place in the Big Sky League and was part of a 728 series.
Other top games were Kaiden Hess' 289, Tom Srocyk's 280, Jonathan Jensen's 279 and Dylan Stewart's 276. Srocyk rolled the high series of 750, while Jensen posted a 723.
On the women's side, Katie Eslick shot a 267, followed by Danielle Bolan's 253, Judy Spaeth's 253, Jenny Chambers' 247, Kimberly Bolan's 233, Misty Nettleton's 232, Jacki Frank's 231 and Tiffany Lamping's 227. The top series went to Danielle Bolan and Frank, at 608 and 607.
In the men's senior division, Clinton Rogers' 237 paced the field, ahead of Mick Liedle's 221 and Shane Mosier's 211. Jacquelin Huff's 213/202 and Sandy Mihelish's 190 led the women.
Erickson makes 7th WNFR
In the rodeo arenas, Ty Erickson has qualified for his seventh National Finals Rodeo. Erickson, 33, placed sixth in the PRCA world steer wrestling standings, pocketing $107,784 in regular season earnings. He closed out his 13th season on the PRCA tour with a runner-up placing in Dillon, clocking a 3.6 seconds for $1,579, and a third-place finish in White Sulphur Springs at 4.2 for $1,313.
Erickson was the 2019 year-end world champion and the 2017 runner-up. The Capital High (2009) and Montana State University (2013) graduate will compete in the WNFR in Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Arena Dec. 1-10.
Fellow Helenan Chase Tryan finished 27th in team roping (heeling), with earnings of $63,128.
Schommer wins VRC trifecta
Peter Schommer of Helena recently won the seventh annual Helena Sun Run, while garnering the Vigilante Runner's Club trifecta in the process. Schommer, 24, traversed the 5K course in 16 minutes, 19 seconds, outracing runner-up Emiliano Hernandez (Bozeman), who clocked 17:17, by nearly a minute. The win follows his victories in the August Trail Race and Mount Helena Run. Helena's Shilo Hernandez (masters champion) and Joel Harris, and Elliott Stimpson of Clancy, placed 3-4-5, in the field of 36 men.
Nicole Murray of Whitehall/Butte/Silver Star, 52, captured the women's event -- and placed 11th overall -- with a time of 19:15. Rounding out the top four in the field of 23 women were capital city runners Sierra Richmond (24:11), Christy Stergar and Jessie Kreutzer.
