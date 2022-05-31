This week Sidelines wraps up the local the 8-week USBC Open State Tournament results, as well as the weekly bowling league high scores and year-end high average-game-series awards, all of which took place at Sleeping Giant Lanes. SGL proprietor Danielle Bolan was the State Tourney director, in addition to placing in the top-10 in several categories of the competition.
There were six perfect 300 games rolled during the two months of competition, by Blake Hempstead, Brian Thomas, Desireae Allen (Wermers), Kalee Tripp, Franky Butori III, and Brian Robbins. Allen (Wermers) and Tripp are just the fifth and sixth women to shoot a 300 in the Capital City, and Tripp’s 810 series is believed to be the first 800 bowled by a female in Helena
Grigsby wins A Singles scratch titl
The top local bowlers in the Open Tournament were led by Jim Grigsby who captured the A Singles scratch championship, firing a 795 series, while Tom Sroczyk took seventh. In the A Division handicap, Grigsby placed runner-up in singles (867), while in doubles scratch, Brady Kirkeby/Troy Gustovich finished third (1402) and Katie Eslick/Vince Saccheri took eighth. The Man’s Store placed ninth in the Team event.
Srozcyk topped the local keglers in the scratch all-events category, knocking down 2158 pins for third-place, while Saccheri came in eighth
In the B Division handicap, SGL2 and Band Team placed third and eighth, respectively. In Singles B handicap, Jim Pellegrini (868) earned second-place, ahead of Steve Knecht, Derek Flinders, Megan Cail and Garry Stocker. In the B All-Events, Pellegrini was third, followed by Matt Chambers and Kimberly Bolan, in fourth and 10th
The C Division Doubles saw Jessica Johnson/Ryan Collick finish third. The C all-events was led by Garry Stocker, at No. 4
Pins Be Gone captures women’s 540-599 team crow
On the Women’s side, Helena’s Pins Be Gone garnered the Team 540-599 handicap crown, amassing 2869 pins. Slashy Thing came in 10th. In the scratch tourney, SGL1 finished third (2167), while SGL4 and SGL2 placed 5-6. SGL1 took seventh in the 600&up division.
In the Doubles 269&under, Carol Knecht/Darcey Campbell and Sharon Smith/Joann Nevins took fourth and seventh. Danielle Bolan/K. Bolan claimed sixth in the scratch and eighth in the 300&above Doubles.
In Singles competition, Danielle Bolan placed fourth in scratch, and in 150&above Danielle and Erin Benson finished fourth and sixth. At 135-149 handicap, Kallie Williams came in ninth, while Darcey Campbell placed runner-up in the 134&under, with a score of 744, followed by Claudia Davis and Lorna Davis at seventh and 10th.
In the scratch All-Events, D. Bolan finished ninth. Kallie Williams garnered fourth in the 135-149 All-Events handicap, and in the 150&above, Danielle and Sandra McCann were 8-9. Cindy Heinert came in sixth in the 135&below, while Lorna Days took 10th.
George, Clack, Flanagn, Abelin pace local youth keglers
In the Youth Tournament, three local bowlers were crowned champions, in the persons of Zachary George, Singles Division 3; Christian Clack, All-Events D-1; and Doubles D-3 winners Evice Flanagan/Isaac Abelin.
Among the rest of the top singles placers were Christopher Kazmierowski, Rylee Almendinger, Clack, Tyler Zito, Carter Flugge, Z. George, E. Flanagan, Taya Munden, Cadin Tate, and Kayte Coleman.
Top Singles bowlers were Clack, Almendinger, Flugge, E. Flanagan, Tate and Emily Basurto.
Rounding out the rest of the high doubles tandems were Fifth... Rory Petersen/Skyler Ingraham, R. Almendinger/C. Clack, Ellie Runnion/Dayten Groth, Sammantha Thomas/Karina Haight and Tate/Michael Jester. Other top All-Event placers were Groth, Almendinger, Haile Flanagan, Payton Saccheri, Taya Munden, George, Eliza Mclean, Evice, and Gavin Mudget. The best teams included SGL6, SGL13, SGL12 and SGL14.
Season high average, game and series awards
The Sleeping Giant year-end awards consisted of high averages, by Shawn Jacobs with a 227, and Caitlyn Murphy’s 200. Jacobs’ mark is believed to be a new city record. This is Murphy’s third consecutive high average crown, and fourth all-together. Tony Woodward fired the best men’s series with a 797, while Murphy shot a 724.
The high games belonged 300 keglers Tony Woodward, three times, and Rich Franco, and Kimberly Bolan took top honors on the women’s side, at 288. Woodward now owns 14 career perfectos.
The “Most Improved” bowlers went to Coleman Katen, plus 47 pins, and Debbie Biegel, plus 31.
Final weeks
The following are the high scratch games and series for the last several weeks of SGL’s league season.
The top women's games belonged to Caitlyn Murphy 254, Jenny Chambers 247/243, Terri Johnson 228, Katie Eslick 223 and Kimberly Bolan 216. The high series were turned in by Murphy 671, Chambers 666/660, Johnson 623 and K. Bolan 615.
The high men’s games were Woodward’s 300, Matt Bolan 298, Shawn Jacobs 290 and George Cotton 289. The top series went to Woodward 797/777, Cotton 775, Jacobs 739, Garth Johnson 720 and Bridger McDaniel 709.
In the senior women’s leagues, Marlene Dupree rolled a 193, ahead of Alice Heath 192, Sharron Pfeiffer 186 and Cathy Schulte 184. Bernie Briggeman paced the senior men at 250, followed by Mike Miller 247 and Ed Gunter 246.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_ir
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.