HELENA -- The Carroll College Cheer team recently returned from Los Angeles, carrying its second straight World Class Cheer division Hollywood Crown championship banner. World Class Cheer is a global cheer company that specializes in camps, competitions and choreography.
The Saints Cheer team excelled on the big stage at the L.A. Convention Center in California, when their countless hours of training, practice and drills culminated with a victory in the Open Small CoEd College Division.
"The competition consisted of stunting, jumping, a show cheer section, and dancing," according to a Carroll Athletics Facebook post. "Each squad was judged on their execution, skill level, difficulty, and overall performance."
Carroll's team consisted of 18 total members. The 14 women making up the squad included Ryan Lincoln, Cia Schuh, Rose Ramirez, Lizzie Quesinberry, Reagan Paris, Emma Pinal, Brooklyn Purcell, Addie Nielsen, Hailey Boisvert, Mekenzie Arnold, Mikayla Model, Vicki Valenti, Laura Ley and Lexie Haney.
The four men are Nick Pruitt, Thomas McGowan, Lucas Coulter and Kolbe Olmes. The Saints are under the direction of coaches Isabelle Hunt, Allie Roberts and Alex Holmes.
Last year, the Hilltoppers garnered the Spirit Cheer Competition crown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.