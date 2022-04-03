HELENA -- This week Sidelines recaps the recent exploits of powerlifting, bowling and youth wrestling.
At the annual World Association Bench Press Dead Lift (WABDL) Missoula Classic, Lee Carter and Palmer Hoovestal brought home a combined total of nine medals, six state records and a trophy, in the raw category (no ply shirt or suit). Carter garnered six medals in the Open and Masters divisions, setting three state records in the process, while collecting the "Best Lifter" trophy.
Competing in the 50-54 years, 275-pound weight class, he set state records with a 370-pound bench press (with a pause), a 518 deadlift, and a 888 total for push/pull. Hoovestal, also at 275 in the 55-60 age-group, earned three medals. He established three state marks as well, with a 585 deadlift, 335 bench and 920 push/pull total.
The event attracted "tons of lifters," from Montana, the Dakotas, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, as well as several guys from "back east somewhere." Hoovestal related a funny story about how during Carter's fourth bench press, Lee's brother -- who was videotaping -- leaned against the light switch and inadvertently turned off the lights for the entire area.
"It was right in the middle of Lee's lift, so his bench was done in complete darkness," Hoovestal recounted. "I was spotting and couldn't see a thing, but according to Lee he got it (the lift)..."
Woodward, Bolan pace bowlers
Over the past four weeks during league bowling at Sleeping Giant Lanes, the men's top game belonged to Tony Woodward, who fired a perfect 300. It was the 13th perfecto of his career. Next came Ryan Collick at 295/289, followed by Josh Divine with 278, Tom Sroczyk and Brian Gasch with 277s and Paul Bartsch at 275. Jim Grigsby shot the high series, at 778, ahead of Woodward with 768/761, Ryan Funk 753/706, Rich Franco's 726, Collick and Kaiden Hess with 725s, Shawn Jacobs 722, and George Cotton and Matt Bolan with 708s.
On the women's side, Kimberly Bolan rolled a dazzling 288, for the league's highest game in five years, when Katie Eslick attained a 289 in 2017. Rounding out the top games were Jenny Chambers and Caitlyn Murphy at 258 each, Kimberly and Misti Nettleton with 257s, Caitlyn at 255, Danielle Bolan with 254/248 and Jenny Chambers' 244. Caitlyn Murphy fired the best series with a 724, the league's highest mark since Danielle Bolan and Katie Eslick both shot 726 in 2018. Next came Kimberly Bolan at 687/653, Caitlyn with 666/657, Eslick at 645/636, Terri Johnson's 626, Jenny Chambers 617 and Danielle at 610.
In the senior circuit, the high women's scores were achieved by Cheryl Kornish with 227, Alice Heath 210, Kim Ryan 198, Judy Spath 193/182, Perrie White 191, and Barbara Campeau's 190. E.J. Sheridan, shot 279/258 to pace the men, ahead of Clinton Rogers' 238, Mike Miller at 235, Bernie Briggeman 235/234, Jay Redfern 232 and John Davis' 221. EJ Sheridan knocked down 704 pins for the high series.
Champawat's Erdahl captures state mat crown
Eli Erdahl of the Champawat Wrestling Club garnered the 70-pound Schoolboy championship at the State AAU Wrestling Tournament recently. Teammates placing runner-up were Tyzer Murgel in the Novice 130 class, and Rylee Murgel in the Girls Cadet division at 160. Rounding out the club's all-staters were Kabella Schreckendgust (75 Girls Bantan, third place), Connor Lamping (110 School Boy, fifth) and Aspen Myles (65 Girls Midget, sixth).
The rest of Champawat's participants at state were Sean Thatcher, Tyzer Myles, Logan Thompson, Damian Hand, Karver Schreckendgust, Kylan Dalzell, Kadin Gazelka and Asa Wood.
