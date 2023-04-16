Capital High won its sixth consecutive title at the 25th annual USPA Montana High School Powerlifting Championship the CHS Auditorium, spearheaded by a pair of tournament best overall lifters, two national record setters, and 21 new state record breakers.

Thirteen high schools were represented at the MHSPC, consisting of 55 of state’s best prep powerlifters, who garnered over 100 state records, and 11 national marks. International and National USPA Referees were there to certify the national records.

Capital’s Megan Carpenter garnered the Womens Division’s Best Overall Bench Press and Deadlift. Competing at under 132 pounds in the 18-19 year old Division, she bench pressed 149 pounds and deadlifted 292.

The Best Overall Bench Press in the Men’s Division was performed by Kip Neal of Helena High. He pressed 292 pounds while taking part in the 18-19 and under 181-pound category. CHS’ Kolton Laverdue, competing at under 181, in the 18-19 age-group, deadlifted 501 for the Men’s Best Overall Deadlift.

The Best Overall Lifter in the Women’s Division was Halle Sawicki from Billings, while Lewistown’s Connor Birdwell earned the Best Overall Lifter in the Men’s Division. They both established four new national records apiece.

Local area athletes claiming national marks were Lady Bruins Dylan Culwell, 18-19, a 215-pound deadlift at 114, and 97-pound Ava Carter, 13-15, a 182 deadlift; and Nattlie Cragen of JHS, 16-17, a 132 bench in the 123-pound category.

Women’s Division Lifters who set State Records, were Capital’s Carter, Kayleona Key, Culwell, Alizajane Sark, Hadley Whited, Carpenter, Samantha Williams, Jaden Brown and Haily Herndon; and Cragen.

State Men’s Records were established by CHS’ Ashe Amdahl, Kaison Cooper, Cole Clark, Andy Williams, Jackson Beard, Laverdue, Adam Grasmick, Jack Gollehon, Kaiden Elliott, Talon Marsh, Cory Simonson and Zach Reller; Helena High’s Spencer Tripp and Neal; and Chase Orchard of Jefferson.

U.S. Air Force Major Joel Bischoff placed runner-up at the recent Armed Forces Triathlon Championships. Bischoff, a Helena High alum stationed at Creech AFB, Nevada, traversed the Olympic distances of 1500 swim, 24.9-mile bike and 6.2-mile run, in 1 hour, 54 minutes, 5 seconds.

The event took place at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu Beach, California, and featured teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (including Coast Guard) and Air Force (including Space Forces).

“Had an amazing weekend getting to race with some of the military’s finest triathletes,” Bischoff, 33, wrote on his Facebook page April 1st, “best group of competitors balancing their lives of fitness, family and service.

“Came in with the silver medal this year and couldn’t have done it without the support of teammates, leadership and family. Now on to the world military triathlon championship in France next month.”

Maj. Bischoff – who was the first HHS athlete to earn 12 varsity letters (four each in cross country, swimming and track) in 2008 – lowered his bronze medal time from last June’s Armed Forces Tri by 28 seconds. He was clocked in 1:54:33 at the Oxnard, California race, despite “catching Covid just a couple weeks before the competition,” helping Team USAF to the title.

