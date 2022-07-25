The seventh annual Montana Womens’ Triathlon hosted 188 athletes from five states recently in Helena. Competitors swam 500 meters in the Last Chance Splash Pool, bicycled 10 miles on city trails and paths, and then ran/walked 3 miles through Centennial Park.
Jenee Daws, 37, of Bozeman captured the open championship with a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes, 41 seconds. Bozeman's Catherine Button was the 50-plus Masters titlist in 1:24.59, finishing 14th overall. The top three Helena placers were Teresa Patten (25) in 1:21:08, Chappell Smith's 1:22.25, and Jennifer Agamenoni at 1:23.07, who finished 7-9. Smith was the 40-plus champ.
The fastest splits of the day belonged Wendy Sequine (Whitefish) in the swim, at 8:07; Tegan Flint (Bozeman) in the bike, in 33:17; and Lauren Kuntz (Helena) in the run, at 32:12. The team winners were "Blame it on my Juice," consisting of Kimberly Feig, Marissa Russell and Tessa Berg, at 1:15.57.
Over 50-percent of the entrants were first time triathletes taking advantage of the user-friendly course. MTWTri is a USA Triathlon sanctioned event qualifying all age-group winners to 2023 USAT Age Group Nationals.
"MTWTri encourages women of all ages, shapes and sizes, to participate in this multisport event and offers scholarships to participate," said event founder/director Ann Gilbert. "Proceeds go to organizations supporting women and girls to participate in sports with the goal of promoting healthier communities."
