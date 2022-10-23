East Helena High senior Montana Pierson – a three-sport athlete (and sometimes four or five) – has been selected the 2022-23 youth ambassador for the Region 7 Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Montana is a 5-foot-9 middle hitter for the Lady Vigilantes volleyball team, plays post on the basketball team, and holds the school record in the high jump.
“I met Montana while she was at work for a Toys for Tots supporter, Helena Farm Supply, in East Helena,” wrote Helena Toys for Tots coordinator Howard Mears. “She was our Youth Ambassador for the local program last year.”
Mears said they nominated Pierson for the regional ambassador, and she was one of three selected, joining one from Spokane and another from Nevada.
Pierson, a member of East Helena’s inaugural graduating high school class next spring, wrote that the experience of the 2021 T4T Distribution Day “helped me remember all the blessings in my life” and the gratitude she felt helping others.
Pierson has been playing volleyball since the seventh grade, beginning with a YMCA club team, and then at the Middle School. When East Helena High opened its doors the fall of her freshman year, Montana played both soccer and volleyball, and made history when she scored the program’s first-ever goal.
She has since concentrated on volleyball, having attended several spiker’s camps. Starting out as an outside hitter, Pierson moved to middle hitter her junior year. This season, she ranks No. 2 on the Lady Vigilantes, with 85 kills and 27 blocks.
“Montana is a vital member in establishing our volleyball program,” wrote EH spiker’s coach Karla Layson, who was among Pierson’s multiple nominators for the T4T Youth Ambassador position. “She embodies the dedication and hard work that coaches hope for in their athletic programs.”
Also writing recommendations in her favor were basketball coach/American government teacher Carson Bender, track coach Jon Moore, band director Cole Bass, math teacher Nicole Hash, EHHS principal Brian Kessler, dance instructor and employer Becky Helfert, Rev. Austin A. Vetter, former Toys for Tots coordinator Jim Heffernan, and Marine John Moe.
Pierson started playing basketball in the first grade parochial league in her parish in Missouri. After moving to the Treasure State in 2012, she joined the Elkhorn League in East Helena, and has played under coach Bender, since middle school.
But according to Pierson, “Track is my favorite sport of all time.”
She began competing in track and field in the fifth grade, in running events and high jump. After missing the freshman season due to COVID, as a sophomore in 2021, she captured the high jump in the season’s lid-lifter at the Frenchtown Invitational. She went on to claim the Eastern A Division championship with an EH record of 4-feet-11, while also qualifying for the Class A state meet in triple jump.
Last year, Montana missed the first part of the season while recovering from a broken leg in basketball, but then won five of the first seven meets she entered, upping her school mark to 5-0 and placing eighth at the state meet.
Pierson has been involved with the Dance at Performing Arts on Main in EH for eight years. She’s trained in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz and contemporary dance, and studied voice and choreography as well. She has also participated in the Montana Dance Association workshops since she was 9, having performed in multiple talent shows with self-choreographed dances.
She plays percussions with the school band, was a two-year secretary of the local Future Farmers of America group, and last year Montana served on East Helena High’s charter school prom committee. (Yours truly now needs a rest after just writing it all…)
Pierson had briefly considered joining the Navy after her brother enlisted in 2019, but has since reconsidered due to an allergy.
“I plan to go to a four-year college and right now I’m leaning toward a degree in physical therapy,” she explained.
Regarding her recent selection with Toys for Tots, she’s “very excited for the opportunity” to participate as the youth ambassador.
“I hope to develop connections that will carry on these activities after my high school graduation,” Pierson related. “My goal is that I and the community benefit from this experience for years to come.”
