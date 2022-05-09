This week Sidelines reports on the happenings at several Regional Junior Gymnastics championships, along with several home grown collegiate tracksters at their conference meets.
In Ridgefield, Washington, at the Region 2 Regional Level 7-10 Championships, Helena’s Reese Esponda, captured three event titles and the all-around crown, with a total of 36.90 points. The 11-year old Esponda, who competes for Roots Gymnastics of Missoula, won the vault with a score 9.575 points, the balance beam with 9.475 and the floor exercise at 9.200. She posted an 8.700 on the uneven parallel bars to place third.
Competing in the event were the top athletes from Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
Denny Allen, Reese’s former coach at Gym406 (Mount Helena) Gymnastics, wasn’t positive when the last Montanan won a regional crown.
“Off the top of my head I can’t recall, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been one recently at some level,” texted Allen, who coached gymnastics for over 40 years. “I’m sure there has been several event champions, but all-around champions, not so much.
“Rest assured, Reese winning Level 10 was a huge accomplishment.”
In February, at the Metroplex Elite Qualifier in Fort Worth, Texas, the Home Schooled seventh-grader became the first Montanan in over 40 years to qualify for the USA Gymnastics Hopes Elite Classics.
At the time, the Roots Gymnastics and Dance Facebook page stated, that it was Reese’s “first major step in chasing her dreams of making the U.S. Gymnastics team” and representing our country internationally.
406Gym’s Kendall Steen won the regional Level 6 bars title last month, with a score of 9.45 points, at the Girls Developmental Program Qualifiers in Ridgefield. Kendall placed runner-up in the vault (9.2) and all-around (37.1) and took fifth on beam.
At the Girls Xcel Gold Program Regionals in Monroe, Washington, 406Gym’s Eisley Bushilla finished runner-up on bars (9.45) and fourth on beam, to place sixth all-around.
In the Platinum Xcel, teammate Eliza Mclean took 6th place on beam and 6th place All Around. Evelyn Harris was fifth on floor and sixth place in vault, while Knoelle Ferguson placed third on beam.
At the boys Regionals Qualifiers in Pocatello, Idaho, Joseph McMahon of Gym406 captured the Level 3 regional floor crown, scoring a 10.2. He finished second in both the all-around (59.9) and parallel bars (9.9) as well, while taking third on rings and fourth on high bar. Teammate Harrison Hogberg came in fourth on the pommel horse.
University of Colorado – Colorado Springs sophomore tracksters Melissa Moreni and Audrey both garnered titles recently at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.
Moreni captured the 100 hurdles in 13.96 seconds, while Bloomquist ran leadoff for the Lady Mountain Lion’s winning 400 relay foursome, with a school-record time of 45.12. The former Capital High teammates each qualified for the NCAA DII National Championships at Michigan’s Grand Valley State in late May. Moreni and the short relay crew are both ranked 11th in the nation.
Bloomquist also placed third in the triple jump in Pueblo, with a launch of 39-feet-7¾, and took fifth in the long jump at 19-2. And, UCCS garnered the mens and womens regional team crowns.
Another pair of CHS alums – sisters Hannah and Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh of Westminster College (Salt Lake City) - placed sixth and seventh, in the 10,000 run and with the 400 relay, respectively.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.