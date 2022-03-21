HELENA -- After a near fatal car crash on March 8, former Helena High and Carroll College football player Spencer Chamberlain is miraculously on the mend, although the road to recovery will be long, arduous and astronomically expensive.
“Spencer was involved in a one-car accident on the icy backroads of Montana as he was traveling to his job as the Health/Wellness Coordinator at Western Montana College in Dillon,” wrote his father, Bruce Chamberlain. “He was life-flighted to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula and then taken by air ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he underwent an operation for ‘occipito-cervical dissociation’ surgery.”
Often referred to as “internal decapitation,” the injuries consist of rupturing the ligaments and tendons that connect the skull to the neck.
This is often a fatal injury and those who survive usually suffer severe neurologic deficits. Spencer additionally sustained multiple fractures to his mid/lower spine, broken ribs, lacerated liver, kidneys, and spleen and a brain bleed.
“Physicians at the University of Utah initially placed his chances of survival at less than 1%,” Bruce related, “but while it may be uncommon for medical professionals to use the term ‘miracle’…there has been no such reluctance in Spencer’s case.”
Spencer Chamberlain was a hoops and grid standout at HHS from 2005-08. After earning a collegiate football scholarship to Carroll, he was a member of the Saints’ 2010 national championship team. Next came a four-year hitch in the U.S. Army. Spencer and his wife Sophia have a 2-year-old daughter, Violet Skye.
“At this time, Spencer has full use and function of his extremities, though a full evaluation of his lumbar spine has not been possible due to his inability to stand for required x-rays,” Bruce wrote. “Additional neurological and cognitive evaluation will take place in the days and weeks to come.”
Movement of any kind is painful given the number and location of fractured vertebrae, as well as numerous broken ribs. And his multiple internal bleeding issues, are presently “stable” and expected to heal on their own.
Bruce described how “Spenny” was transferred from ICU after three days, to the trauma floor, but returned to ICU when he developed pneumonia. He will remain at the University of Utah Hospital as an “in-patient,” after which time he will likely transfer to their in-patient rehab unit until he can return to Montana for the culmination of his treatment.
In order to help defray the family’s overwhelming financial demands, a “GoFundMe” account has been set up at: https://gofund.me/0dae9bb3. For those wanting to make a direct contribution, an account is available at Helena’s Valley Bank, payable to “SPENCER CHAMBERLAIN BENEFIT FUND.”
“Anyone wanting to make other arrangements can contact me at (406) 465-5987 or brcnlc@bresnan.net,” Bruce added. “And thank you for investing in Spencer’s recovery and for your continued thoughts and prayers of support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.