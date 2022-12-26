Several local area (Helena) weight lifters established national records recently at the annual USPA Drug Tested Montana State Powerlifting Championships.
In the women's division, Dylan Culwell (junior 18-19 years, 105 pounds) bench pressed 93.7 pounds and deadlifted 220. She set a state record in the squat, as well. Alexis Bennison (junior 16-17, 165) deadlifted 231.5 pounds.
On the men's side, Clement Ford (junior 16-17, 165) benched 215 pounds in the Single Ply Bench Shirt, while Lee Carter (master 50-54, 308) pressed 413 for their national marks. Palmer Hoovestal (master 60-64, 275) deadlifted 568 pounds.
Among those setting state records were Jaden Brown (18-19, 123), in the squat, deadlift and as Best Junior Women’s Bench Press at 127 pounds. Also Megan Carpenter (18-19, 132) in the deadlift; Nattlie Cragen (16-17, 123) in squat, bench and deadlift; Samantha Williams (13-15, 132) in squat, bench and deadlift; and Tileah Steed (13-15, 181) in squat.
State marks achieved by males were Kolton Laverdure (181), who garnered best Junior Deadlift, and set state records in squat, bench press and garnered best Junior deadlift; and Tyler Torgerson (18-19, 165) in both the bench and deadlift. Also Ashe Amdahl (13-15, 114) in the deadlift, Riley Amdahl (16-17, 148) for deadlift, Jacob Lagunas (16-17, 148) in deadlift, Kip Neal (16-17, 148) in squat and Kaden Cohn (13-15, 198) for deadlift.
Sam Shepherd (20-23, 181) claimed best Overall Junior Full Power (Squat-Bench-Deadlift), amassing 1,361 pounds. Other notable lifts were performed by Jacob Hughes, Jackson Beard, Andy Williams, Jordan Baker, and James and Josyah Benjamin. The meet's best Overall Lifters were Ty Murphy (Butte) and Holly Snyder (Stevensville).
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com.
