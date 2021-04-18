HELENA -- Ryan Beatty, Helena High senior and Alpine ski racer with the Big Sky Education Foundation’s Ski Team, recently competed at a pair of regional ski meets.
This is Beatty’s seventh season on the BSEF team, and he has qualified for and placed well in the Western Region Championships every year after his very first season. The Western Region is made up of all of the western U.S. (excluding Colorado) and Alaska.
In March, he placed runner-up in slalom at a FIS race at Alyeska, Alaska, against a field of NCAA scholarship ski racers from the University of Alaska, Anchorage, as well as top racers in the western U.S. On March 27, Beatty, 17, captured the USSA Slalom title at Bridger Bowl, outracing a field of Rocky Mountain College scholarship racers from several European countries.
Beatty is a three-year letterman on HHS’ football team, where he played defensive end and special teams, while earning the 2020 Bengal Award for his grit and work ethic on the field.
Among his coaches on the gridiron and ski slopes have been Mike Van Diest, Helena football assistant, and Great Divide Ski Team’s Carol Vosbeck, Tal Williams, Mike Walsh and Kraig Krueger, at GDST trainings on Wednesday nights. Aaron Haffey, part-time Helena resident, is his Big Sky coach.
The versatile 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete also owns a third-degree black belt in taekwondo.
“Ryan is one of the top ski racing athletes in Helena and in the Northern Division,” Vosbeck told the IR in 2019. “He has a fearless attitude and has that extra internal competitive drive and spirit … he is strong mentally and physically, and is extremely determined.”
Beatty learned how to ski at about 4 years of age, at Showdown and Moonlight Basin under the tutelage of his father Brendan “and local ski schools,” and first started racing at about age 11 at Big Sky Resort.
Among his career highlights are the selection for the 2018 Junior Olympics in Alyeska, Alaska.
Last year, Beatty – whose favorite international racer is Marcel Herscher of Austria – garnered the USSA Northern Division Jim Barrier Gold Cup in the U19 Division, and earned a second-place $150 in the overall Gold Points Scholarship for the 2019-20 Northern’s race series.
The COVID-19 lockdowns have been hard on everyone, and ski racing was no exception. This winter ski several races were cancelled, and those that were contested saw spectators being limited as well. But Beatty continued to excel right to the end of this season.
He recently took part in the Western Region’s FIS Elite Series races at Squaw Valley, California, competing in super-G, giant slalom and slalom. Next came the Western Region FIS Elite Speed Series for Downhill at Mammoth Mountain, California.
At both venues Beatty raced against the best in the country, including US Ski Team National Team racers.
And although he did not perform as well as he wanted – placing 13th in the super-G at Squaw Valley, and 17th and 22nd at Mammoth, while ending up competing with an injury – he “went for it” with his all.
“Ryan always puts forth 100% effort in training and races,” Vosbeck related. “He is an amazing athlete and person.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.