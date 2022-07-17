The Helena Sports Hall of Fame held its Class of 2022 induction banquet recently, carrying on the tradition of spotlighting the accomplishments of local sportsmen and sportswomen that began with the first induction in 2003.
The 11th class of HSHOF inductees, including 13 individuals in six categories, and nine teams, were vetted last Thursday in the Great Northern Best Western banquet room.
“I’m just glad there was an intermission between me and those Capital girls teams,” said Matt Miller (CHS 2010), when accepting his plaque, referring to the five-time state champion Lady Bruins soccer teams. Although if there’s anyone that could follow the CHS dynasty that won 68 games in a row from 1996-2000, while outscoring their opposition 383-27, it would be the graciously humble Miller. The former Bruin/Boise State great is arguably the most decorated local athlete since Pat Donovan.
The HSHOF banquet has been a venue of facilitating the theme of uniting our two schools, and this year was no exception.
“The crosstown rivalry will always be there, but I love how this community supports it athletics, and how today we put our differences together and gathered as one in the same room,” related past Helena High (2007)/University of Montana standout Ryan Fetherston.
Fetherston, who was a senior when he battled against freshman phenom Miller in the 2006 football playoff semifinals, told yours truly that the two guys “have always had a respectful” friendship.
Cyndie Lockett, who set 13 Lady Bengal records from 1989-92 (five basketball, eight softball) said that she “doesn’t remember any of those records, but I DO remember all the people, teammates and coaches, that I played with and for.”
PRCA world steer wrestling champion Ty Erickson was represented by his wife, Cierra (Kunesh) and their 1-year-old daughter, Cedona, who is now the youngest-ever to help accept an HSHOF plaque.
“We travel all over country, and internationally,” Cierra said, while holding Cedona, “and whenever people ask Ty what his favorite rodeo is, he always says, the Last Chance Stampede in Helena.”
Two inductees went in individually and with a team; Linda Paull – Coach and 2000 HHS girls head track coach, and Tony Arntson – Coach and 1997 HHS boys assistant track coach.
The late Dave Pelletier (HHS 1971/UM), was enshrined as an individual for Bengal track and cross-country running, joining his brothers Dan and Ray in the Hall, who previously entered with Capital AA harrier title squads. Bruce Doering (HHS 1966/Stanford) is the first male golfer selected primarily for his prowess on the links.
Bill Gilbert, 1997 head Bengal track coach, was unable to attend, but extended his Hall of Fame record to eight separate inductions; Coach, Golden Athlete, three cross-country teams and three track teams. However, CHS’ Rick Thompson is on pace to break that mark, with six current citations (as Coach, and with five soccer squads) and three more teams (2003-05) on the horizon.
And speaking of coach Thompson’s brown-and-gold juggernaut, nine of those Lady Bruin kickers were four-time state champions: Wendy Stuker, Camille Cladouhos, Kathryn Hutchison, Erika Hutchison, Laura Morin, Katie Roberts, Sarah Hiel, Kelsey Dalton and Jana Literski.
Two of their team members, Stephanie Zuelke of New Port Richey, Florida, and Michelle Barton of Knoxville, Tennessee, traveled the farthest to be there. The oldest representative last Thursday night was Iris Maness, 93, who was there in lieu of her father, Al Rose, of the 1936 East Helena Smelterites.
Rounding out the latest inductees not mentioned were Bob Robinson, Heather Lieberg, Amy Brooks, Jim Gross and Curt Synness; and the 1997 HHS girl hoopsters.
NOTE: The Helena Sports Hall of Fame has now inducted 134 individuals and 67 teams since its inception 19 years ago.
