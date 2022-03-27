HELENA -- The big news this week was U.S. freestyle team member Konnor Ralph’s qualification for World Cup events. We also recap the Youth City Bowling Tournament at SGL last month.
By winning the slopestyle championship at Stoneham Mountain Resort near Quebec City, Canada, last week, Ralph’s point earnings vaulted him to the overall North America (NORAM) Cup championship, while securing the Helena teenager a spot in the upcoming World Cup events.
“In the qualifying round, I scored a 95.2 on my second run and managed to qualify first, therefore giving me the final drop position for finals, which is basically just getting to drop in last out of the finalists,” Ralph, 18, texted after the victory. “The finals day was 30 degrees and snowing like crazy so I was forced to fully switch up my run in practice (4 runs before the competition).”
Ralph related that he scored a 79.2 on his first run, and had a few “mess-ups” on the jump and rail sections, and wasn’t able to do the full run he had planned.
“After waiting at the top for the rest of the competitors to take their second run, I was up,” he continued. “I dropped in and landed a left side double cork 1440 on the first jump into a right double cork 1260 on the second jump. Now the rails, (where) I came into the first rail and landed a switch 2 back 2.
“Then (came) a 2 on front swap backslide to switch, and to end the run on a slanted down handrail, I landed a switch 4 continuing 2. After that, I waited and waited and waited until finally I had received my score, 96.2 and managed to win!”
Ralph, who qualified for the U.S. freestyle team last April, collected a $1500 check for the victory. “About $1,100 American," he noted.
His 330 total NORAM Cup points moved him ahead of runner-up Troy Podmilsak (Park City, Utah) at 302. The World Cup circuit qualification is just another of several steps up during Ralph’s climb to reach his ultimate goal: the Winter Olympics.
Bowling
The Helena USBC Youth City Bowling Tournament was held at Sleeping Giant Lanes on Feb. 5-6, with Christian Bomar and Trey Reddin capturing the Division A and B singles championships.
In Division A, Pepsi (Michael Jester, Cadin Tate, Skyler Ingraham) won the team title, knocking down 2,204 pins. Dillon George/Tyler Zito garnered the doubles crown at 1,424. Bomar edged Nathan Dupler by one pin for his singles victory, 763-762. The other top scores belonged to Taylor Hess, Cadin Tate and Skyler Ingraham, each with 738s.
The Castaways (Karina Haight, Sammantha Thomas, Taya Munden) captured the B Division’s team championship, tallying a 2,116. The doubles title went to Tryp Schiller/Keith Grosch, while Redden leveled 788 pins for the singles crown. Rounding out the top-five were Finn Thompson at 775, Annabelle Kline with 754, Gavin Mudget’s 753 and 717 by James Benson.
In the Bantam Division, Spark Bowlers (Rozalyn Almendinger, Kaari Hitz, Cameron Runnion) rose to the top of the heap, with a score of 1,385. The doubles championship was annexed by Casey Stevens/Cruz Romero with an 847, while Rozalyn Almendinger shot 497 to earn the singles triumph.
The All Events Handicap winners were Asher Bomar (1,349) and Kaari Kitz (1,428), while the scratch champions were Rozalyn (483) and Conrad Groth (623).
