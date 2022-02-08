Don Hilger and Kitty Ann (Quigley) Taaler have been selected for the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. Representing MCHF District 8, Hilger will enter as a legacy inductee, while Taaler is going in as a living inductee. The MCHF Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering will take place April 8-9 at Great Falls' Heritage Inn.
The late Donald W. "Don" Hilger (1932-2016) - whom many thought could've been the "Marlboro Man," alongside his buddy Herf Ingersoll -- was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, stockman, cowboy, businessman and community leader.
Don was born to Earl and Grace (Lamb) Hilger, and grew up on a small farm along Ten Mile Creek in the Helena Valley. Ranch life was hard work, complimented by his passion for hunting, fishing, horseback riding and raising farm animals for 4-H projects. An outstanding athlete, he ran track for Helena High and played basketball for the legendary 1950 "Swish Kids.”
"Six months after graduation, Don married his high school sweetheart, Sara Brown," according to Hilger's HOF nomination bio. "The couple borrowed money and committed to the purchase of the Circle 2 Ranch near Wolf Creek ... along the Dearborn River. This land was homesteaded by Sara’s grandfather ... and Don and Sara worked to expand the cattle operation with properties in southwest Montana allowing ranch opportunities to future generations."
An avid supporter, volunteer and advocate of rodeos -- which included hauling around their offspring Beth, Pam, Donnie and Tom, and the kids' horses, around the state -- Hilger was also a pretty decent competitor. He and Donnie team roped at many local Jackpots and pro events during the 1970s, highlighted by their victory at the 1973 Augusta Rodeo, when they upset the reigning PRCA world champion Camarillo brothers from California.
Hilger also served as a district, state and national director for the NHSRA for many years, ascending to the rank of national president in 1977, his nomination bio states. He was instrumental in bringing the NHSRA finals to Helena in August of that year, which was billed the “Biggest Rodeo in the World," and attracted over 10,000 fans from 29 states and two Canadian provinces. Hilger supervised a large group of volunteers, sponsors and rodeo friends to organize and run the event, with about 1150 contestants in 13 performances running for seven full days.
Five thousand fans filled the stands on opening day, with Gov. Tom Judge presiding. Don was honored as “Man of the Year" and during the ceremonies he was treated to a ride across the arena in a gold wheelbarrow.
Hilger was dedicated to a successful ranching life and spent 50 years riding for the Circle 2 brand. And outside of his ranching duties, he was a member of the Montana Stockgrowers, as well, serving as a Montana Livestock Department brand inspector in Lewis and Clark County.
Don Hilger passed away at 84 years of age, "leaving a legacy for telling larger than life stories, radiating a sense of humor, and sharing some down to earth cowboy philosophies."
Kitty Ann Quigley was born a fourth-generation Montanan in 1944, the daughter of John R. Quigley and Marguerite (Kirwan) Quigley. She was named after her paternal grandmother Katherine “Kitti” (Manley) Quigley and her maternal grandmother Anna Kirwan. She lived with her parents at “Lost Cabin," a dude ranch and ski resort near Avon, until she was 3 years old.
After her parents divorced, Kitty Ann lived with grandma Anna in Deer Lodge, attending St. Mary’s Academy and Powell County High. In 1947, her father began constructing his dream of “Frontier Town” on MacDonald Pass, created with logs and boulders.
She began working at the legendary Frontier Town at the age of 6, starting out lying on her belly in the hollowed log under the animated dog and bear sign at the entrance and pushing the "bark" button, and later advancing to swamper, window washer and coin seller. "Kitty Ann was blessed with a singing voice at an early age," according to her MCHF bio, "and ... was soon required to 'get up and sing' for special occasions celebrated in the dining room."
In 1961, 17-year old Kitty Ann was selected the very first Miss Last Chance Stampede at the inaugural LCS Rodeo, and went on to garner runner-up Miss Rodeo Montana that fall. While attending the University of Montana, in 1963 she was crowned Miss Missoula Centennial and went on to gain the title of Miss Big Sky Country in 1964.
During the celebration of the state's 100 years since becoming a territory in 1864, Kitty Ann traveled with the Montana Centennial Train, composed of 25 rail cars, from Billings to New York City, promoting Montana tourism. At the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C., she attracted a lot of attention by shooting off a pistol during her performance of "Annie Get Your Gun."
While driving a full mount buffalo as Miss Big Sky Country around the Unisphere of the New York World’s Fair, Quigley was issued a speeding ticket by the Pinkerton Police.
In 1967 Kitty Ann went to work for the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede in Alberta, Canada. She was elected as the associate director of the Calgary Stampede, served on the Rodeo Committee, and the Public Information Committee. For 13 years, she served as the stampede’s official entertainer, which included hosting the radio show “This is Your City."
Kitty Ann married Canadian Aavo Taaler in 1979. Their daughter Taegen was born in 1981, joining Aavo's girls Amy and Sarah. They moved home to Montana in 1981, when the couple leased Frontier Town from Sue Quigley. They successfully managed the enterprise for eight years, before moving to Nebraska. In 2008, they returned to Montana, locating in retirement between Helena and MacDonald Pass.
“I love Montana and its history," Kitty Ann was quoted in the MCHF bio. "The mainframe of my life has been spent extolling and promoting Frontier Town as well as the great state of Montana.”
For information on attending the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Western Heritage Gathering, phone 406-650-7460 or email christy@montanacowboyfame.org.
