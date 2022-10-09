This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier.
Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
Jeremy captured the 16-39 men’s crown, winning the two-barrel flag race in state record time, and pole bending. He also placed runner-up in the cloverleaf, while taking fifth in the flag race and the top-n-turn.
His wife Annie Williams garnered the 31-45 championship, with a victory in the cloverleaf race, and placing second in pole bending, and the key, flag and two-barrel races. She came in fourth in the two-barrel flag, as well.
Reann Hamilton placed runner-up in the women's 16-30, finishing third in the flag race, and fifth in pole bending and pair poles. Finishing third in 31-45 was Deziah Gilliam, who won the flag race, came in third in the top-n-turn, and took fourth in key race and pair poles.
Placing fourth in high points for District II were Marsha Hill (46-plus women), with a new pole bending record, and Michael Johnson (16-39 men), taking second in the key race. Caleb O’Shea (16-39), first in flag race, and David Ogle (40-plus men), who won the top-n-turn, both placed fifth.
Rounding out the club’s top-10 high points were Eveleyn Hammond (seventh) and Drew Kaminski (10th) in under 8; 8-11s Taryn Gilliam (sixth) and Ali McGillveray (ninth); Miranda Shuler (seventh) in the women's 16-30; and Darcy Alm (sixth) and Moriah Parker (ninth) in the women's 31-45.
Local riders placing in the top-5 in individual events were Danee Percival, Traven Feight, Ashley Flammond, Peggy Huntington, Ember McGowan, Emmett McGillveray, Sidnee Heimann, Lane McLean, Witt McLean, Taelar Little, Brittany McGillveray, Joleah Ann Parker, Brendon Brewer, Karen Boyd, Cody Flammond, Steve Hill and Chad O’Shea.
The rest of District II’s scorers were Bill McGowan, Krus Walter, Charmayne Kaminski, Ember Mclean, Chaysen Alm, Kaylee O’Shea, Madison King, Arial Cutburth, Torin McGillveray, Kevin Parker, Susan Doane and Kyran King.
Tim Sparing, pro rodeo steer wrestler, has qualified for his first WNFR. Sparing, 31, a Capital High alum and former Helena Rodeo Club member, placed 14th in the PRCA regular season standings, pocketing $81,312.
Sparing, who previously served as a hazer in Las Vegas several times, opened the 2022 season with Average and year-end overall championships at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls.
Over the rest of the season among his biggest pay-days were $16,500 at Rodeo Houston, $15,637 at Reno, Nevada, and $7,050 at Rodeo Austin; and victories at St. Paul, Oregon, Walla Walla, Washington, and Prescott, Arizona, during “Cowboy Christmas.”
Sparing traveled with Bridger Chambers, Dirk Tavenner and Payton MacIntyre this year. The quartet shared Tavenner’s and Chambers’ horses Oscar and Rooster.
“It’s been a huge dream of mine to make the NFR, I’ve worked so hard to get healthy and back out there,” said the Tarleton State University (Texas) grad, who will join his hometown buddy and 2019 world champion Ty Erickosn in the Thomas & Mack Arena, December 1-10.
“I have certain goals, of where I want to be. I just have to keep my head down and keep working.”
