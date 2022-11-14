HELENA -- This week Sidelines spotlights the annual USBC Women's City Bowling Tournament, and a trio of runners with local connections at the New York City Marathon.

Caitlyn Murphy captured the women's scratch all-events championship at the City Bowling Tourney at Sleeping Giant Lanes, knocking down a total of 1,857 pins. She was followed by runner-up Jaqueline Huff and Kimberly Bolan in third place, with scores of 1,694 and 1,638, respectively. Jessica Johnson garnered the all-events handicap, at 2,106 pins, ahead of Huff (2,099) and Megan Cail (2,062). Johnson also won the singles handicap title, firing a 756, followed by Allee McAlmond and Huff, with identical 725s.

In the doubles handicap division, the tandem of Raelynn Runnion and Megan Cail emerged victorious, with a score of 1,378. Susan Rogge/Jenny Chambers (1,341) and Tia Davis/Susan Felkins (1,330) finished second and third. The Pin Counters II unit claimed the team event crown, tallying 2,666 in an insanely close contest, nipping the Old Shplitters by 1-pin at 2,665. Placing third was the H&L Drilling unit, at 2,602.

At the New York City Marathon, former Helena resident and Carroll College student Susannah Scaroni won the wheelchair division championship, in record-setting fashion. Her clocking of 1 hour, 42 minutes, 43 seconds, shaved 21 seconds off the old standard. Scaroni, a 31-year-old from Champagne, Illinois, attended Carroll from 2009-11.

Last September, shortly after winning the Paralympic gold medal in the 5,000 meters in Tokyo, she was run over by a vehicle, which hospitalized her with a broken back. After she resumed training in January, Scaroni posted a runner-up placing in the 2022 Boston Marathon, and then in May she set a 5,000-meter world record of 10:38 in Switzerland, about 11 seconds under the previous mark.

Helena's Jon Satre, 67, completed the marathon in 6:06:01. Satre was a two-year letterman in football for Helena High in the early 1970s. Helena native Tammy (Laib) Bagdasarian of Fairfax, Virginia, participated in her second NYC Marathon, posting a time 5:39:14. Bagdasarian, 54, ran in her "15th or 16th" Marine Corps category of the marathon.

