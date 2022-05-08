After entering Yoga Journal’s “Yoga Warrior” contest, Helena native Katie Campbell qualified for Muscle & Fitness HERS Magazine’s “Ms. Health & Fitness” contest. A “Free Daily Vote” is available and a percentage of monetary funds will go to Wounded Warrior Homes, Inc.
Campbell, a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) and health, wellness and fitness specialist at Yoga Training (Touch), told the magazine’s web site that “Fitness has an intensity that positively influences a healthy lifestyle.
“Fit affirming organic ecocentric, without egocentric spiritual, growth intuitively feels good biologically with environmental appropriations creates a vitality connected to longevity, a soul protection as well as a mentality and intellectuality creating psycho-socio equity and dignity,” Campbell wrote. “Fitness influences longevity and spirituality affirming joy, inspiration, gratitude, laughter, gentleness, peace and more."
Campbell started out as a cheerleader, before becoming a 3-sport athlete at Capital High. She played setter for the CHS volleyball team, and ran hurdles and served as co-captain of the track & field team. As a senior, during the inaugural MHSA season of sanctioned soccer, Katie played goal keeper for the 1991 State runner-up Lady Bruins. In her very first year of the sport, she garnered an all-state team selection and was named the team’s “Most Inspirational Player” by her teammates.
After graduation, Campbell “worked for the Forest Service as a Hotshot Wildland Firefighter, IC (Incident Commander), and Interagency Helicopter Manager” before changing careers. She began teaching Yoga over 21 years ago, and was also a fitness trainer and instructor at Broadwater Hot Springs and Fitness and the YMCA.
Campbell took up trail and distance running, as well. She has captured several Prickley Pear Land Trust Don’t Fence Me In titles, and in 2017 she qualified for and competed in the Boston Marathon.
Regarding her quest to make the cover of Muscle & Fitness HERS Magazine, on April 28 Katie wrote on Facebook, “Having been in 6th then 5th and now 7th in my group, I am needing votes to get back into 5th to be part of the Top 15…Please keep me in the competition.”
Her current standing as of Sunday afternoon was ninth place. The contest’s first cut is this Thursday at 7 p.m.
In order to cast a vote for Katie, go to mshealthandfitness.com/2022/kathryn-an. Her contest link on Facebook.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com.
