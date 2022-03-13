HELENA -- This week our Sidelines' chat involves news at the local bowling alley, young grapplers at tourneys, and our latest college All-American shot putter.
The Montana Open State Bowling Tournament will be held at Sleeping Giant Lanes for eight weekends running, starting March 19 and ending May 15, except for no bowling Easter weekend (April 16-17).
The tourney's Friday shifts start at 6 p.m.; Saturday shifts at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sunday shifts at 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. For more information, rules and online entry, visit www.bowlmontana.com or call 406-442-1004.
Meanwhile, here are a few of the top SGL league scores from the past four weeks.
Jenny Chambers fired the high women's game of 246/231, followed by Stephanie Dull with a 244, Katie Eslick at 243, Barb Sheridan's 234, Jenny Chambers at 231, and Jessica Slate's 225. The top women's series was rolled by Terri Johnson at 630, ahead of Jenny Chambers with 626/614, Misti Nettleton's 617, Laura Whale and Danielle Bolan at 614, Peggy Cloninger's 601 and Kimberly Bolan with 598.
Shawn Hill shot the men's high game of 289, followed by Jonathan Jensen at 287/279, George Cotton's 279, Ryan Collick with 278, Troy Gustovich at 277, Shawn Loendorf's 276, Derek Flanders with 269 and a 268 by Mike Hess. The best men's series was produced by Jensen, knocking down 771/756 pins, ahead of Tom Sroczyk with 759, a 741 by Terry Heinert, Ryan Funk at 729/698, George Cotton's 723, and Shawn Jacobs with 701.
In the Seniors Division, Bruce McMaster fired a 276, followed by Shane Mosier's 250, EJ Sheridan with 245, Bernie Briggeman at 237, Neven Sather's 229 and John Davis at 226. On the gals' side, Joan Sheline was high at 197, ahead of Deby Gunter's 196, Jeannine Reiss and Nancy Bruce, with 185s, Alice Heath's 179 and a 178 by Jane Liedle.
At the two-day annual Youth Master/Masterette’s Scholarship Tournament at SGL recently, Helena's Hailey Hess captured the Scratch Division championship, earning a $475 scholarship. Christian Clack of Helena placed runner-up for a $375 scholarship. Scholarships of $25 were awarded to Sunday’s top 14 qualifiers. The eight bowlers competing in match play earned an additional $50 apiece.
In the Handicap Division, titlist Hannah Black (Butte) received a $475 scholarship, while third place's Asher Bomar of Helena garnered a $275 scholarship. Scholarships of $25 were awarded to the second day’s top 16 qualifiers, and bowlers progressing to match play each earned an additional $50.
There were 41 youth entries in the preliminary qualifying rounds on opening day – 25 in the Handicap Division and 17 in the Scratch Division. The top 16 from each division moved on to finals on Sunday. Everyone bowled three games in their respective division with the top eight moving on to match play.
Four awards were handed out for Saturday’s four game qualifying shifts. In the Handicap Division, Helena's Marcus Riding fired the high game of 249 and top series of 877. Giovanni Zavarelli (Missoula) claimed the Scratch Division honors, shooting a 206 and 703, respectively.
The Champawat Wrestling club recently competed in the State Middle School Wrestling Tournament, with Eli Erdahl bringing home a state championship in the 70-pound weight class. Teammates Cooper Mikesell and Rylee Murgel placed fourth and sixth, respectively. Also participating were matmen Connor Lamping, Colin Mehrens and Kelton Holzer in the varsity tourney, while JV entrants were Tyzer Murgel and Brad Hahn.
At the Smelter City Smackdown event in Anaconda, Champawat's top placers were champion Aspen Myles, in the girls midget 65-pound class, and runners-up Maci Mehrens, girls novice 80/85, and Kylan Dalzell, at schoolboy 125/130. Others placing in the top six were Logan Thompson, Austin Mehrens, Augustus Baum, Sean Thatcher, Jonathan Woods and Damian Hand.
Justin Jenks, junior shot putter at the University of Colorado-Pueblo, retained his All-American status at the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in Pittsburgh, Kansas. He uncorked a heave of 61 feet, 5 inches to place third in the meet for the Thunderwolves, while improving on his showing at nationals last year.
A double state champion (shot put, discus) and school-record holder in both events while at Capital High, Jenks placed fourth with a toss of 59-9 at the 2021 Indoor Track & Field Championship. And he still owns the CS-P record of 64-1 3/4.
