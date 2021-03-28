This Sidelines segment covers a group of athletes who placed high at national tournaments in three different venues; wrestling, track and field and freestyle skiing.
Nick Kunz, a senior wrestler for MSU-Northern and the 2020 national champion in the 125-pound weight class, garnered his second all-American citation with an eighth-place finish at the NAIA Championships at 133. At nationals in Park City, Kansas, the Capital High alum was seeded No. 4 with an 8-1 record. He opened the tournament with an 8-6 decision over Alex Pena (WBT), then lost to Esco Walker (CUTE) 6-4, major decisioned No. 7 Sam Baker (MSUN) 9-1, was pinned by Dominick Arellano (BAKA), and lost to Mario Ybarra (CUNE).
Kunz, Capital's all-time wins leader at 122-34 and a three-time all-stater, finished his collegiate career with a 79-44 record, with 31 pins, for the Lights' matmen. He is majoring in agricultural technology.
Eli Erdahl led East Helena's Champawat youth wrestling club at the AAU Black Hills Nationals folkstyle tournament recently, capturing double championships in the Novice 60- and 65-pound weight classes. Teammate Zach Wyant placed fifth in the Novice 140 class, while Lucy Wyant finished in fourth place in the girls Bantam heavyweight division.
Erdahl is also the Montana Open 65 state titlist.
Konnor Ralph, freestyle skier, placed third at the National Freestyle Championships at Copper Mountain recently. Kiernan Fagan (U.S.) captured the free ski slopestyle competition with a score of 92.75 points, at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Revolution Tour in Colorado, followed by silver medalist Finn Bilous (New Zealand) and then Ralph.
Ralph, 18, will graduate from Windells Action Sports Academy in Sandy, Oregon, this spring.
Justin Jenks, Colorado State University-Pueblo sophomore trackster, earned All-American status with a fourth-place finish in the shot put at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Capital High alum was sitting in eighth before busting a PR of 59-feet-7 on his final attempt in the meet in Birmingham, Alabama, vaulting four places.
The Bruins' record-holder and state champion in both the shot and discus, Jenks and CSU-P teammate Nate Miller, who placed third, are the first two All-American weight men in Thunderwolves track history.
