Golfers Bennett MacIntyre and Darah Newell continued their winning ways at the Green Meadow Country Club over the weekend, while over at Bill Roberts Golf Course, Brady Kirkeby and Sarah Haferty captured their respective championships.

Newell upped her own record for GMCC consecutive womens’ open titles to eight in a row, shooting a 73-74—147, outdistancing runner-up Lena Havron at 90-95—185. A two-time high school State champion for HHS (2003-04) and the 2010 State-Am titlist, she has won every Green Meadow championship since 2016.

MacIntyre came from 5-strokes back and leap-frogged four places to successfully retain the mens’ open title by one-shot, firing a 76-69—145. First-round leader Finn McMichael finished runner-up to “Big Mac” for the second straight year, carding a 71-75—146. MacIntyre shot a 139 for his 2022 victory and now owns six GMCC crowns.

Rounding out the top-6 were Billy Wagner 72-75—147, Spencer Williams 77-73—150, and Joe McGreevey (74-77—151) and Greg Bailley (76-75—151), tie.

Brady Kirkeby opened up a 3-stroke lead over Lander Jewett after Day 1 (70-73) at the Bill Roberts’ mens event, before pulling away with a 68 in the final round for a 4-under par 138. His last win at Billy Bob’s occurred in 2018.

“I got off to a good start on Sunday and birdied holes 2 and 3, and then chipped a shot from 104 yards out to within 6 for a tap-in birdie,” related Kirkeby, who amassed 11 birdies over the weekend. “That was the turning point of my round and I never looked back from there.”

Jewett finished second at 150, followed by Kelly Casey at 77-77—154, Sam Berry with a 74-81—155 and Ryan Nettleton’s 82-76—158.

Sarah Haferty carded an 80-86—166 for her third womens open club championship in the last five years. Runner-up went to DJ Jones at 92-89—181.

Susan Court captured the BR senior womens title, carding an 84-82—166. This extends her course record to 17 total titles (11 open and 6 seniors). Todd Waterman garnered the mens crown, firing a 69-68—137, for his fifth Bill Roberts senior victory.

In the Green Meadow senior mens, Jay Anderson successfully defended his crown, shooting a 74-83—157, while Mary Bryson extended her club record to 11 total championships (7 opens, 4 seniors), carding an 89-90—179 for the win. The super senior mens was claimed by Bill Sprinkle’s 93-87—180.

