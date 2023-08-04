Marsha Hill of the Montana Saddle Club Association (MSCA) District 2 captured the national High Points title at the 2023 NSCA O-Mok-See Championships in Pocatello, Idaho, recently.

District 2 riders from the Helena and Anaconda areas participated in a field of over 150 horsemen and horsewomen in more than 20 individual, pairs and team events over the course of seven days of competition.

In addition to winning the Senior Womens High Points, Hill also garnered national event championships in the Barrel & Stake Race and Pole Bending. The Anaconda cowgirl placed runner-up in Figure 8 Stake and Speed Barrels as well, in addition to finishing third in the Keg Race.

She also took fourth in both the Spur and Key Races, fifth in the Half Eight, and seventh with husband Steve Hill in Western Relay.

Annie Williams of Anaconda claimed second-place in the Womens High Points standings, powered by her individual crowns in Pole Bending, Tomahawk Race and Spur Race. She took runner-up in Lane Barrels and Keg Race, and came in fifth in Key Race.

Husband Jeremy Williams finished fifth in Mens High Points, while capturing the Flag Race, and placing second in Figure 8, Keg Race, Western Jumping and Arena Race. He also took third in Half Eight, Tomahawks and Lane Barrels.

Lydia Feight won the 8-11 Western Jumping event, placed runner-up in the Spur Race, and came in eighth in High Points. Rachel Boyd garnered the Womens Speed Barrels title, and partnered with Karen Boyd to win Just Another Pair Race.

District 2 runners-up finishers were Brendon Brewer (Mens Exchange Race), Bobbie Schular (Sr. Women Flag Race), Charmayne Kaminski (Women Half Eight), Darcy Alm (Sr Women Keg Race), Peggy Huntington (Senior Women Arena Race) and Ember McGowan (7-under 2 Barrel Flag Race).

Drew Kaminski and Ember took second in Mini Pairs as well. The duo also finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in High Points.

Teammates placing in the top-5 individually were Michael Johnson (9th High Points), Bill McGowan, Rachel Boyd, Brewer, Miranda Shular, Huntington, Ember, Madison King and Kaminski.

Those reaching top-10 status included Jax Kaminski, Patsy Althof, Sarah Amos, Honora Tetrault and Steve Hill.

Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR