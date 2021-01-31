HELENA -- A pair of Montana Army National Guard soldiers captured a military Cold Weather Escape, Evade and Endurance championship at Utah’s Camp Williams in November. And Cpt. Tom Meredith of Great Falls, and Staff Sgt. Casey Mills of Augusta, didn’t just win the event – they shattered the competition’s old record by three hours.
Both soldiers belong to the Montana Army National Guard's Charlie Company, 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) at the airport facility. Meredith is a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot and Mills is a UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief.
The duo competed against eight other U.S. Army Special Forces (SF) teams and were the only entrants that did not come from a SF group.
“The training is germane to the Charlie Company soldiers, as the unit is a medical evacuation and personnel recovery oriented unit,” according to the Guard’s Public Affairs Office. “The focus of the Cold Weather Escape, Evade and Endurance Survival Lane, which took place in November, is long-range navigation, personnel recovery, and high-risk capture evasion.”
Hosted by the 19th Special Forces (SF) Group, Utah National Guard, Charlie Co. 1-189th GSAB received an invite as a result of supporting 19th SF Group in prior events in Montana and Utah.
“The tactical lane, entitled Evasion Corridor 88, covered 102 miles over three days – 27 miles over water and 75 miles on foot – with an average night temperature of 25 degrees,” the PAO reported. “Participants were expected to cover roughly 9-12 miles in a given leg in order to reach water/food caches and also to reach various extraction points along the course, all while evading mock captors.”
A number of obstacles were placed in the way, including a 200-foot rock-face that soldiers had to rappel in order to continue on to the next leg of the lane. Competitors also ran the risk of pursuing dog teams as part of an opposition force, comprised of 19th SF Group soldiers.
Meredith and Mills traversed the course in 47 hours.
"The evasion corridor is exceptional training that we were very fortunate to participate in,” Meredith said. “This is a training event that allows us to evaluate our physical and mental toughness along with all applied soldier skills.”
Meredith and Mills trained for the event for about six months, and “didn't take anything for granted” during their preparations, “which ultimately played a big factor” in the tandem’s record-breaking victory.
“Training events such as EC-88 provide our soldiers with significant lessons learned that we are able to bring back to the unit and enhance our individual and collective training across the formation," he said
This is the third team from the Montana Army National Guard’s Charlie Co., 1-189th GSAB that have competed in the event. The previous teams that competed in 2019 and earlier in 2020 placed third and second, respectively.
For information on joining the NG team, and competing in events such as this, phone 406-324-3255.
