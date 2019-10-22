This week, Sidelines catches up with a couple of pool tournament champions, a pair of marathon runners, and a heavyweight grappler
Pool Sharks
Pool players Frank Kincl and Dan Hamper recently captured the annual Southwest Montana APA League’s Best of the Best pocket billiards tournaments. Kincl won the BOB 9-ball championship, while Hamper garnered the 8-ball title. Both tourneys were contested at the Valley Hub.
Hamper came out on top in the field of 60 players in the 8-ball tourney, beating Dan Cope in the chipper. Kincl captured the 9-ball event, competing against 57 other shooters, defeating Hamper in the finals.
Both players pocketed $350 each for their victories.
Runners World
Heather Lieberg placed third at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis recently, in a field of 2,898 women. Lieberg ran a PR of 2 hours, 34 minutes, 7 seconds, eclipsing her 2014 lifetime best of 2:34:08 by 1-second.
Julia Kohnen (Missouri), 27, won the 26.2-mile race in 2:31:29.
“I was finally able to use the hashtag #fasterasamaster,” wrote Lieberg, 40, on her Facebook page, having claimed the race’s masters championship. “It was a beautiful course, mile 20-23 is one big continuous hill, but after that you are golden.”
Lieberg finished 23rd overall, running against 6,745 men and women. She estimates her prize monies should be “close to” $5,000.
“This was a good confidence booster as I head into my training leading up to (her second) Olympic Trials in February,” Lieberg said.
Debbie Gibson won the Floy’s to Blacktail Trails Marathon, near Kalispell, in September. Gibson, 54, traversed the course, consisting of trails and dirt roads with 5,000-feet cumulative vertical elevation gain, in 4:27:50.
Last week, she placed runner-up in the Le Grizz 50-mile run held at Polebridge. Gibson clocked a time of 7:53:27, while capturing the seniors (50-plus) crown, and placing fourth overall in the field of 51 men and women.
This was Gibson’s 10th completion of the Le Grizz Run, earning herself the coveted “10 Bears Trophy.”
An Officer and a Rassler
U.S. Army Lt. Toby Erickson, of East Helena, is wrestling for the USA at the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan City, China. Erickson, 29, is the Army’s three-time Greco Roman heavyweight wrestling champion.
Erickson – at 6-foot-1, 275-pounds – is a multiple-time national champion, highlighted by the 2016 US Seniors Open title, and owns numerous All-American citations. He is also a two-time US Olympic Trials Qualifier.
A Helena High alum, Erickson earned 10 letters in three sports (football, wrestling, track & field), and was a two-time heavyweight mat titlist for the Bengals, in 2008-09.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
