This week Sidelines catches up with free skier Konnor Ralph, junior gymnast Reese Esponda, and masters tracksters Mark Majerus and Bill Schauer.

U.S. Free Ski Team rookie Konnor Ralph, recently qualified for the professional ranks. After completing the latest World Cup season, Ralph, 20, was ranked ninth in the Slope Style overall standings. At Silvaplana, Switzerland, in February, he placed fourth in the qualifying round and sixth in the finals, with a season-high 413.4 points. In March, at Tignes, France, Ralph finished fifth in the qualifier, and ninth in the finals. And in April, he placed seventh at Mammoth Mountain, California.

His ninth-place overall finish - and No. 14 world ranking - along with his consistent 4th through 9th placings in Slope Style on the World Cup tour, impressed the coaches enough to grant him a discretionary berth on the U.S. pro team. "The coaches reviewed all of Konnor's quality performances, being a rookie competing against the pros, and determined that he was 'ready to go' (to the next level)," his dad, Chris Ralph, told the IR.

Ralph, who qualified for the U.S. Free Ski team in 2021, captured the 2022 North American (NORAM) Cup, which vaulted him on to the World Cup Tour. He has most recently been skiing and coaching at Whistler, British Columbia, and Mt. Hood Oregon. Konnor ranked 41st in Big Air this season, so is hoping to raise his game in that event in the future, according to his parents. Ralph's next World Cup competition is scheduled for October, at Chur, Switzerland.

Reese Esponda of Clancy, recently qualified for the U.S. Gymnastics Junior Championships, after placing fourth in the all-around and winning the floor exercise title, in the Junior Elites division at the American Classic.

Esponda, 14, who competes for Missoula’s Roots Gymnastics and Dance Club, captured the floors championship at Stars Gymnastics in Katy, Texas, with a score of 13.00 points while performing a new routine. She tallied 51.800 points in the all-around, with a fifth-place finish on the balance beam for 13.050, 12.850 points on uneven parallel bars for seventh-place (tie) and 12th-place on the vault at 12.900.

Esponda started out with Helena's Gym406 (Mt. Helena Gymnastics) but has been training with the Roots Club for three years. This past February, she placed third in the all-around at the WOGA Classic International Elite Invitational, in Dallas, Texas. The USA National Championships will take place Aug. 24-27 in San Jose, California.

Mark Majerus garnered the 400-meter run age-group championship at the 2023 National Senior Olympics in Pittsburgh recently. He also claimed the meet’s bronze medal in the 800 run. Majerus, 75, then flew home to Helena, drove to Billings, and set Big Sky State Games records in both events.

Mark ran a 1:15 prelim time in the 400, and is one of the few people who can run a 400 at-or-under his age, according to a Helena Vigilante Runner’s Club official.

Bill Schauer, competing in the 70-74 age-group at Nationals in Pittsburg, placed seventh in the javelin throw with a heave of 100-feet. Schauer moved up one slot from his eighth-place finish in 2022, when he posted a 102 in Ft. Lauderdale, although this year the spear-chuckers were bucking a head-wind.

The champion in the flight of 26 athletes went 131. The runner-up placer had thrown 252-feet back in college, according to Schauer.

