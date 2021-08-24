Competing in a record-setting field and under “perfect” conditions, Brody Romano and Nicole Murray captured the 53rd edition of the August Trail Race. Romano, 17, won the men's race traversing the 5K course in a time of 17 minutes, 1 second. Murray, 51, garnered the women's open and masters titles, with a clocking of 18:59, which placed her seventh overall.
Romano is a junior on Capital High's cross country and track teams, while Murray holds the Governor's Cup record with 17 GC championships at various distances.
Rounding out the top-6 men's placers were runner-up Peter Schommer in 17:40, Joel Harris at 18:00, Karson Klass in 18:48, and Evan Stefaniak and Henry Sund, with 18:54s.
Following Murray in the women's event were Carly Ryan (19:56) and Odessa Zentz (20:02) in second and third. Paul Lund, 47, was the men's masters titlist, at 20:16.
Runners enjoyed cool and calm conditions for the 53rd edition of the August Trail Race, held at Ten Mile Park Thursday evening.
This year's race drew a record field of 172 finishers, who enjoyed cool and calm conditions at the event at Spring Meadow Lake's Ten Mile Park. The August Road Race was instituted in 1965 by Helena High cross country coach Bill Gilbert, and is Montana's second-oldest footrace, after Butte's Veteran's Day Race.
The event is organized each year by the Helena Vigilante Runners, and raises funds for local high school harrier teams. For more information, please visit www.vigilanterunning.org
