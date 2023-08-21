Peter Schommer and Nicole Murray are the 2023 August Trail Race champions.

Helena’s Schommer, 25, successfully retained his mens’ open championship, covering the 5K course which starts and ends at Spring Meadow Lake Resources, in 17 minutes, 2 seconds. Murray, 53, of Whitehall, who also won in 2021, captured the womens’ open and masters titles, in 20:38.

Under the auspices of the Helena Vigilante Runner’s Club “…this was the 55th running of the Augúst Trail Race,” according to HVRC member David Curd. The annual road/trail race is a fundraiser for the local area high school cross country teams – Helena, Capital, Broadwater and Jefferson.

Schommer and Murray are the event’s record-holders at the new distance – which was shortened from 3.8 miles when the event relocated from Franklin Mine Road in 2018 – but were well off their marks on Friday. “The majority of the course was held on the Ten Mile Creek Trails system,” related Curd.

The August Trail Race, which was founded by longtime Helena High cross country and track coach Bill Gilbert in 1965, is the second oldest footrace in Montana, after Butte’s Veteran’s Day race.

Chasing after Schommer – also a 2-time Mt. Helena Run champion – in the 82-man field, were runner-up and high school titlist Milo Kaufman, 14, in 17:21; Clancy’s Elliott Stimpson, 16, of Clancy, at 17:37 in third-place; Andrew Pfeiffer, 30, with an 18:19; and fifth-place finisher Louis Ingalls, 23, of Bozeman, at 18:34.

Rounding out the top-10 were Michael Bradt (18:54), Eli Highness (18:59), Karson Klass (19:35), Ryan Davies (19:41.15) and 2021 winner Brody Romano (19:41.68). Jesse Zentz, 47, a two-time ATR open titlist (2016, 2019), won the masters’ division in 20:01 while placing 12th overall.

Murray, who holds the Governors Cup record of 18 overall championships, finished ahead of 81 other women, while placing 17th overall. Next came second-placer Layne Davies, 27, at 21:02; prep champ Sofia Hinderman, 17, in third-place with a 22:43; Makenna Sellers, 28, in 22:47; and Cara Uribe, 38, at 23:01.

The rest of the top-10 consisted of masters’ runner-up Jamie Stearns, 42, of Clancy (23:19) in sixth, MHSA Hall of Famer Christy Stergar (23:23), Townsend’s Kyla Meissner (23:27), Hadyn Garza (23:29) and 10th-place finisher Ashley Coggins (24:00).

Kaufman and Hinderman are both HHS harriers. Jerry Foley, 75, and Lila Thomas, 59, were the oldest competitors for their respective genders. The youngest boy was Sam Behrends, 10, and his sister Mara, 6, was the youngest girl.

This was the 58th anniversary of the August Trail Race. Four previous events were not, including 2000 and 2015 due to fires, 2017 when the event was cancelled, and 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“It’s always inspiring and uplifting to see the prep runners from across the tri-county region come together for this historic pre-season event,” race director and 1998 champ Patrick Judge said. “Many thanks to the sponsors, landowners, coaches and volunteers that make it all possible.”

NOTE: Full results and race history are available at www.vigilantrunning.org

Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR