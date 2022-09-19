Peter Schrommer and Ashley Coggins captured championships at the 46th running of the Mount Helena Run on Saturday. Shrommer, 24, was clocked in 38 minutes, 23 seconds, for his second-straight race title and the fastest Mount Helena run in 22 years. Coggins, 45, ran a 50:08, to become just the second five-time female MHR titlist.
Sixty competitors -- 34 men and 26 women -- completed in the 5.6-mile run, which starts on the Walking Mall near the Base Camp and goes to the top of Mount Helena, consisting of an 1,300-foot elevation gain/loss.
Helena's Tommy Clinch, 31, placed runner-up in the men's race, with a time of 46:44; followed by Matthew Forster, 34 (Great Falls) in 46:55; masters winner Chad Anderson, 48 (Helena), in fourth-place at 47:31, and Casey Schneider, 21 (Bozeman), rounding out the top-five with a 48:29.
Schneider is a third-generation Mount Helena runner. His grandfather, Bill Schneider, is a co-founder of the first MHR in 1975, while his dad Greg finished 19th in the masters division.
"In the beginning I didn't feel very fresh, but once I gained momentum I started feeling better," related Schrommer, who ran distance for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. "I stumbled a little bit on Hogback, but caught myself and didn't go down, and I got a few blisters on my feet on the way down."
Schrommer lowered his winning time from last year by more than three minutes, which he attributes to more training on the mountain, "Up to the top several times from my house," and being more prepared for the grueling Hogback climb.
His time is the fastest since Patrick Judge's 36:43 in 2000. And speaking of Judge, who worked the finish line Saturday, it is his 1995 clocking of 36:10 that stands as the MHR record. He is also one of only four to crack the sub-37 minute barrier, which he did four times (also in 1992 and 1996); 12-time champion Jeff Thomas, twice (1990, 1992); Bob Page (1978); and Steve Simpson (1992).
"I told Pat before the race that I was gonna chase his record," said Schrommer, "and I'm going after it again next year. But I'm just going have to work harder ... there's a reason that record has lasted 27 years."
Coggins, who placed seventh overall, finished ahead of women's runner-up Claire Bostrom, 40, of Helena, by five minutes, at 55:07, while Clancy's Beth Shumate, 47, placed third in 57:14.
"I broke my ankle in February, haven't a whole lot of training, and I'm super happy with my run," related Coggins, whose five crowns (2013-14, 2016, 2019, 2022) equals that of Michele (Franchi) Bazzanella. "I wanted to get under 50, so that's close. My Dad (Eric Feaver) died in June ... I dedicated my race to him, and I could really feel him at the end."
Jeff Thomas, 62, often referred to as "The King of the Mount Helena Run," completed his 30th Mount Helena Run, which ranks No. 2 all-time behind Tim Cail's record of 44 (1975-2019). The oldest male runner was Mark Majerus at 74, while the oldest female was 60-year-young Claudia Bickell. Traci Swingley, who competed in her first MHR in 1998, ran the race with her son Tommy.
NOTE: The Mount Helena Run is a reenactment of 1916 challenge race between two local teenagers, Ben Burgess and Harvey "Speed" Yates, and Vic Norman, a nationally ranked runner from San Francisco. The Helena boys finished 1-2, with Burgess, 18, crossing the finish line first.
