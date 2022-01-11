Leading the local contingent were double national record-setters – all in the junior womens' division – Nyeala Herndon, 17, in the 185-pound class with a 154-pound bench press and 353 deadlift; Megan Carpenter, 17, at 128 with a 143-pound bench and 303 deadlift; and Lexi Culwell, 16, in the 103 class with an 83 bench and 171 deadlift.
Carpenter was also the junior girls “Best Lifter,” winning the full power (total combined weight), bench and deadlift.
Lee Carter, competing in the Masters (50-54) division at 282 pounds, produced a new national standard with a 408-pound bench press.
Other local junior national marks belonged to Sara Geesling, 19, at 176, and Jasmine Hinshaw, 18, in the 132 class, both with 243 pound deadlifts; and Kolton Laverdure, 17, a 485 deadlift at 181 pounds. David Hudson of Pocatello, Idaho, set a Masters (60-64) record in the 176 division with a 353-pound squat.
The meets other “Best Lifters” were Helena's Remigio Mouledas, 17, who captured the junior men's 188 Full Power and Bench Press; and the Open division's Sierra Scheffer of Missoula, 31 (148), who won the women's Full Power, and Pocatello's Bryan Hannan, 32 (163), garnering the men's Full Power.
Scheffer totaled an elite international 893 pounds and is now able “to enter the highest level meets in the world,” according to meet director and State USPA Chairman Mike Magee.
Local junior women's lifters setting state records in the meet were Kayleona Key, Alexis Bennison, Jaden Brown, Ileah Steed, Talia Gallis, and Makaelyn Hutchinson.
The Capital City area boys who established state marks were Mouledous, Ryan Fuller, Andy Williams, Austin Rowan, Lane Reiss, Donovin Campbell,Riley Amdahl, Rhett Quinn, Truett Ames, William Bohanon, Clement Ford and Jacob Lagunas.
Local state record setters in the Open Division were Jaden Brown, Zachary Reller and Kip Neal. Palmer Hoovestal established a state standard in the Masters, as well.
The field consisted of lifters from Helena, Anaconda, Dillon, Missoula, Hamilton, Butte, Havre, Livingston, Columbia Falls, and Chubbock and Pocatello, Idaho
“Three USPA International level referees were flown in from California, Oregon, and New Mexico, so that lifters could set national records at this event,” according to director Magee. “They also trained local refs BJ Geier, Heather Sappington, Chance Ferlicka, Pat Hurley and Lee Carter, so that they could become USPA Certified.”
USPA state referee Dan Purdom worked the meet, as well.
