This week Sidelines covers the recent top bowling scores, and the newly crowned Miss Rodeo Montana.
A threesome of keglers fired 300 games at Sleeping Giant Lanes -- a new house record for perfectos in the same week -- in the persons of Ryan Collick (Renegade League), Cory Weninger (Sweet 16) and Tom Sroczyk (Sweet 16). Next came Kaiden Hess, who just missed a perfect game with a 299, followed by Shawn Jacobs 289, Josh Maher 278 and Bridger McDaniel 276. Those rolling the high serieses were Shawn Jacobs 794, Hess 791, McDaniel 776, Scot Davis 745, and Ryan Collick and Sean Guggenbickler with 719s.
Shooting the women's high games were Caitlyn Murphy and Jacki Frank with 256s, followed by Caitlyn Murphy 248/245, Katie Eslick 243 and Kimberly Bolan 225. The best series belonged to Murphy 684/617, Kimberly 672/670 and Katie Eslick 653.
In the seniors, the top women's games included Betty Kercher and Jacqueline Huff with 194s, ahead of Judy McCauley 191, Marlene Dupree 188, Perrie White 187 and Sue Kearns 185. Pacing the men were John Darlow 233/216, Shane Mosier 230, Mick Liedle 227/227, Vern Wingertner 221 and John Darlow 216.
Clancy Olson of Helena, Miss Last Chance Stampede 2022, has been selected the new Miss Rodeo Montana 2023. Olson is currently the "Lady in Waiting" and will officially take the reins in January at the Pro Rodeo Montana Circuit Finals in Great Falls.
"I've been in love with horses since I was a little girl," Olson wrote on Facebook. "This passion led me to training my first horse at 11 years old and starting my first colt to maturity project in 4-H when I was 12. During my time in 4-H I actually started four horses in the colt to maturity project. Nothing like having my parents haul six horses to a horseshow for me in one day.
"This year I started a new rodeo event called 'Bronc Barrels.' I think I rode more horses bucking through the barrel pattern than I actually ran the pattern. When I'm not in class or at a rodeo, you can find me helping local ranchers move cattle, working in the stockyard or helping my friend and mentoring young kids."
A junior at Miles Community College, Olson is majoring in equine studies and is a barrel racer on the Lady Pioneers rodeo team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.