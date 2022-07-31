Is there something in the water out in Montana City?
So begs the question, after a pair of young teenage girls from the bedroom community south of Helena have returned with our latest national championships. Helena Nova trackster Madilyn Todorovich captured the 15-16 heptathlon title at the USA Track & Field Championships, while Missoula Roots Gymnastic Club's Reese Esponda garnered two event crowns and placed all-around runner-up in the 11-14 division at the Hopes Elite Gymnastics Classic Championships.
Todorovich, who will be a sophomore at Helena High this fall, achieved five PRs while amassing 4495 points at the National Junior Olympics in Sacramento, California, well ahead of the second-place athlete at 4099. She is the third local national track champion in recent memory, joining high jumper Trey Tintinger (13-15 years, 2016-18) and little brother Tyse Todorovich in the shot put (8-under, 2018).
Madilyn finished in the top four in all seven events, highlighted by her national titles in both the high jump, soaring a PR of 5-foot-7, and long jump, sailing 16-10. She placed runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 15.84 (PR), javelin at 88-3 (PR) and 800 in 2:29.92. She also posted a 26.59 in the 200 for third place, and went 28-11 3/4 in the shot put (PR) for fourth.
In June at the NIKE Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, Madilyn placed 14th in the high jump in Oregon.
This past spring, as a Helena High freshman, Todorovich helped the Lady Bengals to the AA track championship, qualifying in a school-record eight events – the 200, 400, 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump, high jump and both relays. She also owns a piece of HHS’ mark of seven all-state medals in the same meet, while scoring 27 ½ points.
Esponda, 13, after becoming the first Montanan to qualify for the Hopes Classic, added to her history-making resume’ by becoming the Treasure State’s only gymnastics national titlist, winning both the vault with a score of 13.100 points, and the balance beam at 12.800.
"It was really exciting. While I was waiting to vault, me, my coaches and I kept watching the beam scores and I realized I took first. It was right after I landed my vault I knew I could have made the score I needed to take first on vault, but I really didn't expect the second-place all-around at my first Hopes Championships," Esponda said.
She scored 11.050 to place fifth in the uneven parallel bars and took seventh in the floor exercise with a mark of 11.200, while compiling 48.150 counters to finish second on the all-around podium. Every score was a new career PR for the upcoming eighth grade home schooler.
Esponda – who is coached by Chris and Brandon Bushard – qualified for the Hopes after placing third on the beam and ninth all-around in the Elite 13-14 division at the U.S. American Hopes Classic in Katy, Texas, in early July.
"My favorite skill on bars is a Jaeger, which is a front flip and you catch the bar," Esponda told this reporter in May, when asked to describe her favorite or best skills for each discipline. "On the vault, I like the Yurchenko full. That's a roundoff entry onto the springboard, with a back handspring onto the vault table, followed by a full twist landing.
"I like the aerial on beam, basically a cartwheel with no hands. And on floor, I do a double pike, which is two flips in pike (straight-legged) position."
The daughter of Mark and Lindsay (Moon) Esponda, Reese – who started out with Mount Helena Gymnastics/Gym406 – splits her time between her home in Montana City, and six-hour workouts, five days a week at the Roots gym in Missoula.
But back to track and field for a minute. Madilyn was not the only All-American in her family at Sacramento. Big sister Logan Todorovich placed third in the 17-18 National Junior Olympics heptathlon, tallying 4447 points. Competing for the Helena Novas, the junior-to-be posted results of 15.94 in the 100 hurdles, 5-3 in the high jump, 28-11 3/4 in the shot put, 26.45 in the 200, 18-1.5 in the long jump, 93-3 in the javelin, and 2:35.55 in the 800.
Prior to the Junior Olympics, at the NIKE Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field, Logan also placed third in the heptathlon, with 4648 points. She finished fourth in the javelin (PR, 104-1/4), fifth in the high jump (5-3) and long jump (17-5), seventh in the 800 (2:29.58, PR), eighth in the 200, and ninth in the shot put, 9.55m, PR) and 100 hurdles.
At the latest Class AA meet in Butte, Todorovich led state prep champion Helena with a program record of 39½-points. The sophomore trackster captured crowns in the long jump and 100 hurdles, for two more Lady Bengal marks, and her seven all-state medals ties the school mark (with sister Madilyn) for a single state meet, as well.
Not to be left out is brother Tyse, who picked up two more All-American citations for his resume, with a third in the 11-12 shot put (37-6½) and a fifth place in the javelin. And little brother Kruze Todorovich, 8-under, posted a pair of top-14 finishes, in the same two events. The Todoroviches are the offspring of Scott and Nicky Todorovich of Montana City.
Also competing for the Novas in Sacramento were Quinlyn Simmons, Alyssa Shaferly, Lane Eckerson and Tate Harrington.
