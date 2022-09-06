This week, Sidelines touches base with a pair of triathletes and a gymnast, who have recently shined on the world and national stages. Heather Grahame, of Helena, captured age-group titles at both the Calgary IRONMAN 70.3 in July, and the World Triathlon Corporation Multisport Championship in August, in Samorin, Slovakia.
In Calgary, competing in the 65-69 years division, Grahame traversed the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride (with about 4000-feet elevation gain) and 13.1-mile run, in 7 hours, 5 minutes, 22 seconds. The victory qualified her for the 2023 IRONMAN World Championships in Lahti, Finland, next August.
In Slovakia’s Long Distance Aquabike category, she paced the 6-person field with a time of 3:25:25, while finishing over 37 minutes ahead of the runner-up. Heather completed the 1.2-mile swim in the Danube River in 41:30, the 50-mile “non- drafting” bike ride in 2:28:52, and the 800 meter run in 4:46.
“The swim was challenging given the wind and waves, which made seeing the red and yellow buoys that marked the swim course difficult,” Heather wrote. “But, racing in the Danube is one of the coolest things possible. After the turnaround (on the biking), I faced what I knew was coming: a hard 25 miles back into a very strong headwind.”
But she described how she “was prepared for this because of” her grueling 1-hour indoor bike workouts twice a week, “running the hills and trails around Helena,” and 3-4 hour cycle training on weekends the Elk Park frontage road loop. That win propels her to the Multisports World Triathlon Championships next May in Ibiza, Spain. Grahame – who didn’t even take up triathlons until the age of 56 – owns multiple major top age-group finishes, including her more recent accomplishments of third-place at the IRONMAN Arizona, runner-up at the North American IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in St. George, Utah, and 10th at the Worlds IRONMAN 70.3 Championships.
Erika Ackerlund of Missoula, a member of the Toyota U.S. Elite Triathlon National Team, recently completed a summer tour of competition in Europe. In June, at the Championship Series in Leeds, England, Erika, a Helena native, placed 26th in the Sprint triathlon with a clocking of 1:01:15, and as a member of the ninth-place mixed relay, she ran the anchor leg in 23:19. At Hamburg, Germany, in July, Ackerlund improved her Sprint time to 59:27 for a 14th-place showing, while helping the US’s 13-th place relay with a run of 22:11.
Ackerlund, 26, graduated from Helena High in 2013 with 10 varsity letters, four each in swimming and cross country, and two in track & field. In the pool, she collected 11 All-State medals -- eight in the relays and three individual -- while helping the Lady Bengals to back-to-back State AA championships. At the University of Montana, Erika garnered three national triathlon titles, and was selected the IR’s 2016 Female Athlete of the Year. She is also a 3-time ITU World Cup top-10 finisher. Last year, she made the 11-member (6 men, 5 women) Toyota US Elite National team. Among her top placings leading into this summer, were a fifth at America’s Triathlon Cup Long Beach, eighth at the World Triathlon Cup Karlovy Vary (2:09:25, Olympic distance), and 10th at the Hamburg Wasser WT Championship Series. Ackerlund is currently listed seventh in the Continental Rankings, 16th in the World Triathlon Championship Series and 30th in the World Triathlon Rankings.
Dean-o Roberts, 16, of Portola Valley, California, was the youngest male competitor at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics National Championships in Tampa, Florida. A Helena native, he is the son of Capital High grads Dean and Kristi (Erickson) Roberts, and is a Level 10 (15-16) member of the Stanford Boys Gymnatics club. Dean-o placed sixth in the Junior 16 floor exercise at nationals.
In April, at the Region 1 Championships in Tempe, Arizona, Roberts earned a berth on the Junior Elite team. He then qualified for the 2022 US Gymnastics Team with a top-20 finish at the Developmental National Championships in Arizona in May. At the US Classic in Salt Lake City in July, he placed 4th on rings; 5th at vault; 6th on floor, pommel horse and parallel bars; eighth on high bar; and seventh all-around (Jr. Div.). His father, Dean, a US Army Colonel, wrestled and played football for Capital from 1988-91, and went on to grapple for West Point’s mat team.
Mother Kristi Erickson was a member of the 1989 CHS Lady Bruins State championship gymnastics team. And his grandfather, Dean Roberts, was a three-sport athlete for Helena Cathedral High in the early 1960s, prior to a Carroll College football Hall of Fame career with the Saints.
Now a high school sophomore, Dean-o started out in Helena at 4 years of age, with the Mt. Helena (Gym406) Gymnastics Club, under the coaching of Denny Allen and Casey Hammond.
Curt Synness, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.