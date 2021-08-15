HELENA -- Helena's Konnor Ralph, who qualified for the U.S. Freeski Team earlier this year, is the subject of a GoFundMe page to help defer the costs of the upcoming international ski season, in his bid to make the Olympic team. Ralph, 18, who is leaving for Park City, Utah, on Labor Day weekend to prepare for the first of three trips to Europe, is required to pay for all of his expenses -- estimated at $40,000 -- as he competes in his first year on the U.S. Ski team.
"All donations will pay for Konnor's travel and competition costs and allow him to participate in this incredible opportunity," wrote longtime family friend Marie Roach, who organized the fundraiser on Ralph's behalf. "Please ... help us raise money so that Konnor can travel to competitions where he can work towards qualifying for big events like the X Games, World Cup and the Winter Olympics."
After starting out as a park skier on Montana's slopes, at the age of 13 Ralph moved to Truckee, California. There he lived with his aunt and uncle for the winter, joined the ski team and received coaching for the first time.
"The next year, Konnor attended Wy’East Mountain Academy in Oregon," Roach wrote. "He spent the next four years skiing, training and going to high school at the academy. His life was quite different compared to other kids and he faced different challenges. During those years, Konnor traveled and competed in slopestyle and big air competitions around the U.S., Canada and Europe.
"The expenses were high and his parents worked full time and did numerous side jobs in order to pay for his schooling and travel. Konnor worked in the summers to also help with the cost."
After years of training, hundreds of hours of hard work, and an indomitable desire to succeed, in May he received a call from the U.S. coaches inviting him to join the national team and be a part of a life-changing experience. Ralph became just the second Helenan to make the U.S. Team, joining Rogers Little, who turned the trick in 1969. His next goal is to qualify for the Winter Olympics, which Little accomplished in 1972.
Roach noted that giving back to the community and sharing his knowledge with others is important to Ralph.
"During his Christmas breaks he hosts an annual slopestyle coaching session and competition at the Great Divide Ski Hill," she related. "Konnor creates excitement with other park skiers and works with skiers of any age, providing guidance for improving their skills. The competition is fun for the young skiers and they love the prizes Konnor gives out at the end."
This upcoming season will be exciting but challenging for Ralph, since the travel and living expenses will be more than significant. He arrives in Park City on Sept. 4, where he'll live and train with the other U.S. Ski Team members.
"Konner is scheduled to compete in three European events and numerous competitions in the U.S. and Canada," Roach explained on the site. "He will also compete in two Olympic qualifiers. So I'm asking all of you to help support this amazing young skier."
To contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/us-freeski-team-konnors-journey?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2lytm3isecBUVo4Qylhu33EpmlC_0FV0vLDVl__J64YViC6MJCUQmF2pA
Or you can donate at Valley Bank, just ask for the Konnor Ralph Ski Team account. And please visit @konnorralph on Instagram, or just Google his name, to watch some of his skiing.
