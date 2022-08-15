BILLINGS — Supercross is returning to the MontanaFair this year.
On Tuesday, the motorcyclists will perform at the Hi-Tech Motorsports Billings Motorcycle Club MetraPark Supercross beginning at 6 p.m. at First Interstate Arena.
There will be well over 100 riders, including approximately 20 pros, according to the father and son promoting team of Lonnie Quast and Dusty Quast.
The popular supercross is returning to the MontanaFair after a two-year absence due to COVID. Promoters said the event has been a staple of the MontanaFair night shows for “30-some years.”
“It’s a tradition for Billings and the fair,” said Lonnie Quast.
The professional riders competing will be from states such as Montana, Washington, Colorado, California, North Dakota, South Dakota and Idaho.
“Our pro class is so incredible,” said Dusty Quast.
Cam Horner of Bozeman will be making his pro debut. Another pro rider from the Treasure State will be Daniel Schmid of Florence.
Ryan Breece of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has placed in the top 10 at AMA Supercross events and will also be riding said Dusty Quast.
“This is one of the largest purses in the Northwest region to the pros,” said Lonnie Quast, adding $12,500 will be up for grabs in addition to a $1,500 Dash For Cash sponsored by Dream Chaser’s.
During recent supercross events at the fair, the event was held outside in front of the old grandstand. However with the grandstand having been demolished at MetraPark, the fair supercross has returned to its roots inside First Interstate Arena.
It will be the first time in approximately 10 to 15 years the competition will be inside the Metra.
Organizers said there are plenty of benefits to having the event inside. One of the obvious reasons racing in Metra will be a good fit is because the weather won’t be a factor.
The fans will see the action from a different view inside the comfortable, air-conditioned Metra.
“It’s a different atmosphere,” said Lonnie Quast. “It’s louder inside. You are close to it.”
Neal Whitmore, who was busy helping construct the track on Monday afternoon, said it will be a technical layout. Whitmore is also a former promoter of the MontanaFair supercross.
“We liked it outside, but what’s cool about the inside is you get tighter racing,” he said. “There won’t be a bad seat in the house and it’s cooler in here.”
Qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and each main event will be 12 riders per class.
With the trophy classes included, riders will range from 4 to 30-plus years old. The bike size will be from electric bikes for the kids all the way up to 450cc. The competition is expected to conclude around 9:30 p.m.
Promoters are expecting a large crowd for the supercross, which like the Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb is one of the BMC's signature events. Tickets, ranging from $12.50 to $25, are available at the MetraPark box office or online at metrapark.com .
“It’s nice being a part of it and to have an event like this in our hometown where we can sit and watch our kids do well,” Dusty Quast said. “This atmosphere at the Metra and the fair is incredible.”
