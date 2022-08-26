BILLINGS — Ten years ago Golden Ticket, sleek and fast, was indeed the golden ticket in the world of horse racing.
These days, the now 13-year old, dark brown/black thoroughbred, whose favorite snack is peppermint-flavored horse treats, has a girlfriend and is living in comfortable retirement under the care of the Intermountain Equestrian Center, located on 87 acres on the West End of Billings.
With the 153rd running of the prestigious Travers Stakes on Saturday afternoon at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, however, the spotlight is once again on the feisty Kentucky-bred racehorse.
On Aug. 25, 2012, Golden Ticket, a late entry and 33-1 longshot, and Alpha, a 2-1 favorite, finished in a historic dead heat for the win at the $1 million Grade 1 race in front of a crowd of 46,000 and a national TV audience.
It was the first dead heat in the race since 1874, but that one was resolved by a race off.
In 2012, the two winners split the first- and second-place winnings of $800,000 and both received the gold-plated Man O’ War Cup after creating a frenzy out on the track and in the grandstands.
“We were ecstatic,” majority owner Carter Stewart of Billings said in an interview this week with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “We were at first slightly disappointed it was a dead heat. Then we started thinking about it and, well, actually this is pretty cool.
“(The race) probably would be remembered a lot more because of it being a dead heat. And I think that’s actually the case.”
He said FOX, which will be televising Saturday’s race live nationwide, will also be reliving the exhilarating 2012 race, the photo finish and dead heat. Stewart said the network has already reached out to him for current photos of Golden Ticket.
The eight-horse field this year will feature a rematch of the top three finishers in this year’s Kentucky Derby: Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon. Epicenter is the early favorite at 7-5 odds in the 1¼ mile race.
Stewart has enjoyed looking back and savoring his stellar stallion’s greatest moment as a racehorse. They raced at the Travers under the banner of Magic City Thoroughbred Partners, which included a minority partner in Ken Schlenker, also of Billings.
David Cohen was the winning jockey, and Ken McPeek of Kentucky was Golden Ticket’s trainer.
“(McPeek) called me about a week before the Travers and said that Golden Ticket was really drilling his feed tub and seemed to be on top of his game,” Stewart said. “He said he could put him in an allowance race or put him in the Travers.
“I said ‘let’s go for it. Put him in the big one.’ I like to throw the bomb and go deep,” the former high-school quarterback at Billings West, said. “It paid off.”
And despite the hefty odds, Stewart and his entourage also bet big on Golden Ticket to win.
“We brought back a lot of cash,” he said.
A $2 win bet on Golden Ticket paid $26.80.
Stewart, a geologist by trade, is the owner of Cardinal Oil and Bluebird Energy in Billings. He also had a horse, Frac Daddy, in the 2013 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.
Golden Ticket, who now has a beer named after him at Uberbrew in Billings, was also a candidate for the 2012 Kentucky Derby.
“Back then the qualifications to get into the Derby were based on the amount of money that you won,” Stewart said. “They didn’t have the point system until the following year. But if they would have had the point system, Golden Ticket would have made it.”
The Travers, which will be carried on FOX from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Mountain time), is the oldest race in the United States and is often referred to as the Midsummer Derby. It is rated as the country’s third-best race for 3-year-olds behind the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont.
“We thought Golden Ticket was going to win it coming down the stretch,” Stewart said. “He had never run a mile and a quarter so I think he started running out of gas at the end, but it sure looked like he was going to take it.”
Alpha also made a late surge to catch Golden Ticket for the tie at the wire. Both finished with times of 2:02.74.
“No doubt it’s a dead heat,” Stewart said. “We have that picture and we can’t see a whisker on either one of them sticking ahead.”
What was the horse racing world’s reaction to such an improbable finish?
“Who are these guys from Montana with this good horse?” Stewart said. “That was the biggest reaction.
“It just goes to show you in the horse racing world, the horses don’t know who you are, so we can compete against Sheikh Mohammed (Alpha’s owner). A couple of guys from Billings, Montana, if they get lucky and get the right horse, they can compete with all the big players.”
Golden Ticket, whose picture is now part of the Travers’ Walk of Fame at the Saratoga track, retired from racing in 2015 and stood at stud in New York state until 2019.
In his racing days, he ran in 33 races at 13 different tracks and earned $1,362,924. He had six firsts, eight seconds and four thirds during his career and averaged $41,301 per start.
“Golden Ticket had a lot of seconds,” Stewart said of the horse he purchased for $100,000 in 2011. “He always made the race exciting.”
He was also the runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile to Goldencents in 2013, and has been enjoying his new life at Intermountain Equestrian Center for the past 1½ years.
“They take wonderful care of him,” Stewart said. “They do all of the good things you would do to a horse. They take him out and walk him around. He has a girlfriend out there now. They brush him and make sure he looks good. They feed him well and he is as happy as can be.”
Golden Ticket’s much taller girlfriend is a white Percheron named Dawn, and is four years old. They flirt with each other from separate pastures and touch noses over the fence, according to the center’s staff.
“He’s the big dog out there,” Stewart added. “They know all about him winning the Travers and his career as a racehorse. They were excited to have him. They take care of all of their horses really well out there.”
“Well, of course, it’s an honor to have any horse this famous and this valuable in the barn,” Barb Skelton, president of the stable, said of Golden Ticket. “We appreciate the trust that Carter and Cassie have put in us. It’s a golden ticket every day. We enjoy him. He’s a great horse.
“You know, he’s a stud, so he does have a little more rambunctiousness than some of them. But he’s easy to handle and he’s easy to put in his place.”
Before arriving at his current home, Golden Ticket had stepped on a nail at a different stable.
“It was extremely serious,” Stewart said. “The vet said he only had a 25% chance of survival. It scared the heck out of us. Dr. (Caleb) Lund (of Lund Equine Surgery, Billings) did a great job and basically saved his life.”
Stewart’s longtime girlfriend, Cass Sullivan, also rose to the occasion.
“Golden Ticket loves her,” Stewart said. “He was injured and she was taking care of him at Brian Kurth’s place. She was like an angel to him.”
Golden Ticket and Frac Daddy do have babies running and winning at tracks across the country, but Stewart does not own any of them.
“I don’t have any (active racehorses) right now,” he said. “I’d love to get another really good horse like Golden Ticket or Frac Daddy and go to the races again. That’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We met so many interesting people.”
And many of those people are still talking about that talented and competitive runner named Golden Ticket, who posted his biggest triumph and was in the headlines 10 years ago.
