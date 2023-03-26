BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws are looking to put together a winning streak.
While the team is focusing on improvement every week, coming off of their 66-27 victory over the Topeka Tropics at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark March 20 Billings team members have high goals.
The Outlaws (1-1) will be aiming for their second straight win when they host the Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals (0-2) in Champions Indoor Football league action on Monday at the Metra at 6:30 p.m. on TDS Fiber Field.
“We have to fix a lot of things from the last game, but we are ready for it,” said Outlaws defensive back R.J. Jarrett, who had a 52-yard interception return of a four-point conversion against Topeka. “We have to win and are trying to finish the season 9-1 and they are up next.”
Last week in the win over the Tropics, the Billings defense shined with five interceptions. The Outlaws returned two of those picks for touchdowns, along with Jarrett’s return of the four-point conversion pass attempt.
Jarrett, a second-year Outlaw who wears jersey No. 11, said the team is coming together and working toward their goals.
“We have a great team this year and have put in a lot of work,” he said. “We have to get a lot better, on offense and defense, and keep pushing.
“As a team we are focusing more and should end the season being 9-1 and headed to the playoffs.”
The Marshals lost their opener, 75-34, at the Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits on March 4 and were defeated in their second game, 67-20, by the visiting Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs on March 12. The Marshals did win an exhibition contest, 67-21, against the Fargo (North Dakota) Invaders on Feb. 19 in Rapid City.
Billings coach Kerry Locklin said the Outlaws continue to try and improve and focus on what they can do entering each game.
“Get ready for the next one and see if we can win the next one and correct the mistakes,” Locklin said of Billings’ goals entering the contest against Rapid City.
“It’s a process we are going through. We stick to the process and keep playing hard and fast and get better every day. That’s our goal, to keep getting better every day.”
Locklin was pleased with the Outlaws’ defensive efforts late in both of their games. In their season-opening 47-19 setback at Omaha (Nebraska) on March 10, the Outlaws only gave up six points in the final stanza and held the Beef scoreless in the third. Billings also held Topeka to only six points in the fourth quarter and six points total in the second half.
Billings defensive coordinator Tae Brooks said that “outside of a few mishaps” the unit played well against the Tropics.
“We just have to get better, like last week winning covers up a few mistakes,” Brooks said. “We clear that up and we should be a dominant defense for the coming season.”
Billings QB Vincent Espinoza was the CIF offensive player of the week after he was 13 of 17 passing for 133 yards against Topeka. He had three passing touchdowns and one rushing TD and didn’t throw an interception.
Locklin was proud of Espinoza’s accomplishments and said it was a total team effort against the Tropics.
"He threw the ball well and moved it up and down the field well, but there are a lot of things we have to improve on," Locklin said. "If he keeps growing and improving, he'll be a pretty good quarterback and make us a pretty good offense.
“The offensive line did well and good as blockers to protect him (Espinoza) so he could get the ball out there. And the receivers did a good job.”
Espinoza is fourth in the CIF in passing yards per game with an average of 101. Billings’ Josh Batiste is fourth in the league in rushing yards with 85 and second in rushing yards per game at 42.5.
Defensively, Billings teammates Dylan Donahue and Victor Martinelli are tied for third in the CIF with 2.5 sacks. Tymon Locklin of the Outlaws is sixth in tackles per game in the CIF with 10 and second in interceptions with two.
Entering the game vs. the Marshals, Brooks said Billings is focused on “playing Outlaws football and controlling what we can control and getting better within us.”
Jarrett is looking forward to playing in front of the Billings fans and trying to help the Outlaws in their goal of winning out over their final eight regular-season games.
“That’s our goal, definitely,” he said. “We have been putting in a lot of work and getting better and better. They keep pushing us. We just hope to finish out.”