HELENA — Townsend cowgirl Ella Begger garnered the pole bending championship at the 2023 National High School Finals Rodeo, with an aggregate time of 59.615 seconds for her three go-rounds in Gillette, Wyoming.

Begger, a junior at Broadwater High, posted marks of 20.437 in round 1 for 11th place and 19.707 in the second go for third, before winning the finals with a lightning quick 19.471. She also captured the latest State High School crown in Great Falls last month, and is only the second local area cowboy or cowgirl to win a national high school title, the first being all-around champion Sam Petersen in 2021.

The Helena Rodeo Club led Montana's team to a 14th-place finish, with three of the Big Sky state's top-four finishers belonging to the HRC.

Local area teammates following Begger in their respective standings were Helena Capital High junior Hailey Burger, fourth-place in goat tying, and sophomore Leighton LaFromboise of Jefferson High, finishing eighth in bareback. Burger's combined time for her three runs in goats was 22.67 seconds, having placed seventh (7.46), 17th (7.75) and third (7.46 seconds). LaFromboise, whose father, Heath, a former NRA champion, posted a mark of 212 points on three broncs, scoring 73 (ninth), 68 (16th) and 71 points (ninth).

Augusta High junior Payton Levine, placed sixth in breakaway roping, clocking a total time of 8.23 seconds for three runs. Levine - whose grandmother Bobbi (Wirth) Levine, a 1970 Helena High graduate, was a Last Chance Stampede barrel racing champion and Miss Rodeo America runner-up - was timed at 2.57 (19th), 2.98 (58th) and 2.68 (sixth), respectively. Hailey, Leighton and Payton are all three reigning State champs, as well.

Rounding out Montana's top-10 finishers were Ryatt Fraser (Hysham) placing sixth in boys cow cutting, with a score of 430; and Ryley Mapston (Belt), 10th in tie-down roping in a total time of 34.15 for three goes. Also, J.R. Harrell (Toston) tied for 14th in bull riding, tallying 100 points on two rides.