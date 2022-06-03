MISSOULA — Two teams from Montana will navigate freighters, killer whales, grizzly bears, hypothermia and tidal whirlpools while competing in an endurance race that has been dubbed the Iditarod on a boat.
Team Pocket Rockanauts from Missoula and Team High Seas Drifters from Wilsall will be participating in the sixth rendition of the Race to Alaska starting June 13. The 750-mile competition through Alaska's Inside Passage is North America's longest human- and wind-powered race.
Team Pocket Rockanauts includes Karl Unterschuetz, Tim Hutchinson and Doug McCutchen. Their race vessel is a 32-foot Gougeon 32 Catamaran with pedal drives. They're one of 49 teams entered into the competition, with competitors coming from as far away as Maine, Florida, Australia and the United Kingdom.
Team High Seas Drifters is comprised of Shad Lemke, Shiloh Lemke, Jefferson Franklin, Mark Bostrom and Scott Wood. Their race vessel is a 30-foot Olson 30 Monohull that includes two recumbent pedal drives. They placed sixth in 2019 and won the shortened 360-mile race in 2021.
The main rule is that the water vessel used can't have a motor or engine. Competing unsupported means no support boats, food drops, switching crew members, or contacting others for information or directions.
Any size watercraft with any size crew can be used. The largest crew entered is seven members, while there are 12 solo competitors.
The first stage of the race is a 40-mile sprint from Port Townsend, Washington, to Victoria, British Columbia, through the Strait of Juan de Fuca. The second stage is a 710-mile marathon from Victoria, British Columbia, to Ketchikan, Alaska.
There is no official course for the second stage, aside from passing through the waypoint at Bella Bella. A sweep boat — the Grim Sweeper — will head out June 29, and if it passes a watercraft, that team is disqualified from the race.
There are no required qualifications to enter the race. Team members must be able to clear Canadian Customs and U.S. Customs throughout the race.
First prize is $10,000. Second prize is a set of steak knives.
This is the first race since 2019 because of the pandemic in 2020 and the Canadian border being closed in 2021. In 2019, only 25 of 45 teams that entered the race ended up finishing.
