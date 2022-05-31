MISSOULA — Two girls representing Roots Gymnastics in Missoula put together a historic showing at the USA Gymnastics Development Program National Championships for Level 10 on May 14-15 in Mesa, Arizona.
Reese Esponda tied for sixth all-around in the 56-person Junior A age group. It’s the highest finish ever by a Montana gymnast in any of the 12 age groups at the event, according to Roots Gymnastics team administrator Dianna Tenesch.
Chloe La finished 39th all-around. That’s the second-highest finish ever by a Montana gymnast in the Junior A age group at the event, behind Esponda, according to Tenesch. La has been at Roots Gymnastics for 2 1/2 years, while Reese has been there for nearly 2 years.
“I was very impressed with how supportive and encouraging Chloe and Reese were with the five other competitors that made up the Region 2 team they competed with,” coach Chris Bushard said. “This created an environment where each gymnast was really performing at their best and led to the team placing third out of eight regions. A huge accomplishment for our region.”
Esponda tied for third on beam, tied for eighth on vault, was 14th on uneven bars and tied for 32nd on floor routine. She totaled 37.675 points, while the winning score was 38.625 out of a possible 40.
“Reese had a very impressive meet overall, hitting all four of her routines cleanly,” Bushard said. “Most impressive was her determination to stick her competition vault and hit a nearly flawless beam routine to end the meet.”
La tied for eighth on uneven bars, tied for 45th on vault, was 46th on floor routine and tied for 53rd on beam. She tallied 35.850 points.
“Chloe's confidence really shined with her ability to stick so many landings and perform at the best I have ever seen,” Bushard said. “Most impressive was her ability to put together the best version of her bar routine, leading to an eighth-place finish.”
