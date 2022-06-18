BUTTE — There was a lot more foot traffic on East Granite Street on Saturday, just don't call it traveling.
The first day of the Uptown Hoops festivities began with the 3-on-3 tournament at 10 a.m. between cross streets Main and Arizona, and finished with the dunk and 3-point contest atop Old Lexington Gardens in the evening.
Butte's Zach Merrifield won the 3-point contest by making five of 12 3-point attempts in the final round.
Scott Malikie of Missoula won the dunk contest.
During the 3-on-3 tournament, spectators lined both sides of Granite as half-court games were played on nine hoops. Games were decided by the first team to score 21 points, or whichever team led after 25 minutes of play.
The Butte Tropics, sporting white Flint Tropics jerseys from the movie "Semi-Pro," won their first game in the boys 6th-8th grade division.
They came out slow before finding their rhythm on the way to a 21-14 win over the Harrison Wildcats.
“We were kind of struggling at first, missing our layups but then we started playing good as a team,” Koda Schleeman said.
The Tropics went 3-1 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals, where they fell to the Bozeman Freeze 21-15. They can still make it to the finals for a rematch against the Freeze if they win Sunday's consolation finals at 11 a.m., where they'll play the winner of the 10 a.m. contest between the Butte Ballers and Mining City Meatballs.
“We’ve always been a good three-on-three team and felt like we could dominate in it,” Burkley Lakkala said.
The Tropics will need to overcome two opponents if they're to make it to the title game. First, the team who wins the consolation semi match-up, and also the a.m. start time.
“If it’s a morning game, we’ll probably be bad for the first few minutes and then we start getting into it after we take a few shots,” Brady Walsh said.
The Tropics also include Joshua Sutton.
A couple courts east of the Tropics was the first game of the adult women's division between the Butte Washouts and 2 Lights and a Dawg.
The Washouts, who lost 19-9 and feature former Montana Tech players Brooke Pokorny and Amanda Kreig, wore their identity on their jerseys.
“We’re all wash outs," Kreig said. "We all played, went to college, we knew we were going to be not good. So that’s where the name came from.”
Doesn’t the college experience count for something?
“It does, but not for your lungs,” Kreig said. “I thought we’d do a little better than we did. But 0 for 30 shooting, it’s a little rough. But, what do you expect? I haven’t shot in probably two or three years.”
The custom jerseys were the main focus of the preparation, and rightfully so.
Whether custom made or store bought, dozens of unique basketball jerseys were on display by fans and players alike.
An Orlando era Shaquille O'Neal jersey was seen feet away from a Brooklyn Nets City Edition Kevin Durant jersey. A throwback Atlanta Hawks Pete Marovich jersey, with the No. 44 and the word "Pistol" on the back, roamed the sidelines as a powder blue Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony jersey looked for a driving lane. Notre Dame and UCLA represented the college ranks. The Flying Squirrels, Butte Limes and Prison City were just a handful of the custom uniforms created for the tournament.
Kreig said the Washouts, which also include Alyssa Jany and Heather Trent, joined the tournament “just to have fun” and they would definitely do it again.
“We didn’t expect to come out here and win the bracket, that’s for sure,” Kreig said. “It would be cool to see it get bigger and grow.
"It has a great turnout for its first year. It’s phenomenal.”
Malikie, a Missoula Sentinel grad and senior forward for the Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears, won $500 for his dunk contest victory.
Not bad for a player who was unknowingly registered for the event by a friend.
"It was kind of a last minute deal," Malikie said. "I didn't even know. I was just doing regular workouts and found out (Friday night) I was doing a dunk contest."
Malikie's Chicken Noodle Hoop team went 2-1 on Saturday. He said the tournament's location was a big plus.
"It's good, I like where it's at, very walkable and a lot of restaurants," he said. "I'll be back out on the streets (next year). The cracks get me some times but other than that it's awesome.
The tournament continues at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
