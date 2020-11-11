MISSOULA — The Tony Banovich Roads, Tracks, and Trails Memorial Run was announced Wednesday as a way to honor the late Tony Banovich, a titan in the Missoula and Montana running communities, and to help support Run Wild Missoula, the non-profit of which Banovich was the executive director.
The virtual run challenges participants to run or walk 4.35 miles, the average daily distance of Banovich's 1,731-day run streak. Registration for the event is $35 and runs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 11. Runners will have until Dec. 31 to complete their run. Each participant will receive a commemorative pin embossed with Banovich's signature email send-off: "See you on the roads, tracks, and trails."
All of the registration dollars will support Run Wild Missoula, which hosts the annual Missoula Marathon. Banovich, who died Oct. 14, was the race director for the Missoula Marathon.
"Tony was exceedingly generous with his time and energy, particularly to runners and walkers in our tight-knit community," said Ashley Cossairt, Interim Executive Director of Run Wild Missoula. "He always found a way to make people feel welcomed and supported within the sport, and he worked tirelessly as the driving force behind Run Wild Missoula. We already miss him dearly."
The memorial run was created by an industry coalition led by Bib Rave, Event Southwest and the Louisville Running Company. The presenting sponsor is AfterShokz, supporting partners are Ashworth Awards and RunSignup, and there are a host of local sponsors.
"Words can't express the profound joy that Tony brought to all of our lives and the sport of running, nor the immense loss we're all feeling from his passing," said event organizers Tim Murphy of BibRave, Tony Yamanaka of Event Southwest and Michael Clemons of Louisville Running Company in a joint statement. "Running meant everything to Tony, and Run Wild Missoula was the beneficiary of his clear-eyed leadership and dedication to the sport. The Tony Banovich Roads, Tracks, and Trails Memorial Run will not only honor Tony's memory, but it will support the organization that he dedicated his life to growing."
Registration for the race is available here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.