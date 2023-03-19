BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws are ready for another chance to play football.
Add in the fact that Monday will mark the 2023 home opener for the second-year Champions Indoor Football league team, and Billings has a lot of optimism heading into its second game.
The Outlaws, who fell to last year’s CIF runner-up Omaha 47-19 in their opener in Nebraska on March 10, are feeling pretty good about evening their record on Monday. Billings will host the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Monday.
“We are super excited. We hope to have a great crowd that is intense and excited,” said Billings first-year coach Kerry Locklin. “We’ll entertain them and have a great game. We want to become Billings and Montana’s team.
“We have a lot of pride and things we have to play for, ourselves, our owner, our supporters and fans — everyone who has been involved to move us to this point. That’s who we are playing for.”
While losing their first game of the year was disappointing, the Outlaws feel they did gain some valuable experiences from the contest. Billings will aim to take those lessons and convert them into a win on Monday.
Billings also made some adjustments to the roster. Dylan Donahue, a Billings West graduate who has NFL experience and who was a star player for the Outlaws last year, was signed by the team on March 15 and is set to play on Monday.
The Outlaws also signed wide receiver/defensive back Kris Lewis and defensive lineman Jeff Luc on Friday. Luc played with the Outlaws last season.
The Outlaws also have a new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator in Shon King. Previous Outlaws offensive coordinator Gabriel Martinez resigned last week.
“What we did is we learned from it,” said Locklin of the Week 1 setback. “Sometimes when you win, it covers up mistakes. But when you lose, it reveals mistakes.
“We learned a lot and worked on trying to make corrections. We had some additions and subtractions, adding and subtracting a couple players and hope to have the happy medium on the positive side instead of struggling.”
In the Tropics’ first game of the year on March 4 at Salina (Kansas), the defending CIF champion Liberty prevailed 75-45.
Topeka led that contest 21-15 after a quarter, but was outscored 60-24 over the next three quarters.
“When you look at the film, it was a lot closer,” said Locklin of the Liberty-Tropics contest, “other than a few mistakes made by Topeka.”
Outlaws defensive coordinator Tae Brooks said the Outlaws have had a productive week of practice leading to the game with Topeka.
“We’re just fixing our mistakes, starting with the eyes, hands and feet,” Brooks said.
“We’re going back to the basics. That was one of the big things last week, just losing position. We couldn’t finish plays.”
The Outlaws have worked to fine-tune their skills entering their second game, and they hope a week of adjustments and learning and the added momentum of playing at the Metra adds up to a winning equation.
“To be able to put together a show for the fans and play fast and enjoy the home crowd. That will give them an extra boost and energy,” said Brooks. “Make the fans the 10th man; the ninth man is the wall, that’s what I tell the guys. That will give them an extra boost playing in front of the crowd.”
NOTES: Billings has new helmets and uniforms this season. The helmets are black with a blue stripe in the middle, and a white Outlaws logo on the side. Road uniforms are white, with black trim with some blue and home uniforms are black, with white trim and some blue. The claws of a bear are also featured on the shoulder area of the jersey and thigh area of the pants, symbolizing what last year’s Outlaws team went through that led to new team ownership during the season and how the team has clawed its way back.
