'We'll come back stronger': Butte 100 called off due to COVID-19 concerns

BUTTE — After holding out hope that the Butte 100 would be able to take place this summer, the 14th annual mountain bike race was called off on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.
Race owner Stephanie Sorini said that the decision to cancel the July 25 race, which began as a small, local competition and has since grown into an event that attracts racers from all corners of the United States and Canada, was ultimately made by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.
“The health department just felt that it was too many people, it was too risky” Sorini said. “We have to respect their decision.”
The race was at capacity with 350 registered riders across its three events — the Butte 100, the Butte 50 and the Sorini 25 — with 125 of them coming from out of state. In addition, the event is run by hundreds of volunteers and viewed by hundreds of spectators.
While Sorini she said she understands the health department’s reasoning behind nixing the event, it was still deflating to see a year of labor and effort
“It’s so disappointing,” she said. The riders sacrifice so much in training. It’s something people look forward to every year. It was very emotional to have to cancel.”
With 2020's race called off, attention now turns to July 24, 2021 when next year's race is scheduled to take place. Sorini said she's already received numerous notes from racers who say they're committed to making next year's race memorable.
"We'll come back stronger, better and more competitive next year," Sorini said.
