This week WATN catches up with a native NFL coach, a pair of collegiate record-setting tracksters, and our local U.S. Ski Team daredevil.
Tom McMahon, was recently hired as the new special teams coordinator for the National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders. McMahon, who gridded at both Capital High and Carroll College, is entering his 15th season with his sixth team in the NFL. He replaces Rich Bisaccia as the Raiders' special teams coach.
He started out as the Atlanta Falcons assistant special teams coach (2007-08), under head coach and fellow Helenan Bobby Petrino. Next came special teams coordinator assignments with the St. Louis Rams (2009-11), Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Indianapolis Colts (2013-17) and Denver Broncos (2018-21).
McMahon was a second team all-state defensive back for the 1987 state champion CHS Bruins. At Carroll, he was part of three Frontier Conference titles, and as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior, McMahon was selected second team all-conference. He began his coaching career in 1992 as an assistant for the Saints, followed by stints at Bozeman High, Carroll (again), Utah State and Louisville, before reaching the NFL.
Derrick Olsen, Montana State University junior hurdler/sprinter, broke his own school record twice in the 60-meter indoor hurdles recently at the Big Sky Preview Meet in Worthington Stadium on Feb. 11. In the preliminaries, the Helena High alum topped his previous MSU mark of 8.01 by 3/100ths second in 7.98, which converted to 8.00 due to altitude. He then shattered that time by one-tenth of a second when he won the finals, with a blistering 7.88, converting to 7.90 seconds.
His initial standard took place in 2020, when he finished fourth in the NCAA Division I Big Sky Indoor Championships. Olsen is also the Bobcats' record-holder in the 110 hurdles, which he established at last year's Outdoor BS Conference Championships, placing third at 13.95. That time broke a 28-year old program mark. He owns MSU's eighth-fastest time in the 200 dash, as well, in 21.94.
As a senior for HHS, Olsen swept the 2017 Class AA state titles in the 110 hurdles (14.52) and the 300 hurdles (37.73), both in Bengal-record times. His clocking in the long hurdles was the second-fastest in state meet history.
Justin Jenks, a junior trackster for Colorado State-Pueblo, recently uncorked a shot put heave of 64-feet-1 3/4, to win the Indoor Gorilla Classic T&F title at Pittsburg State, Kansas. Jenks' throw broke the Thunder Wolves record, and ranks No. 1 in the nation. He also placed fourth in the weight (hammer) throw, at 62-5 1/2, while earning the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference indoor field athlete of the week award.
Last year, the former Capital Bruin garnered All-American status at the NCAA Division II Outdoor T&F Championships, finishing in fourth place by tossing the 16-pound iron ball 59-2.
The 2018 CHS grad became the first brown-and-gold "60-160 Man" thrower in the shot put and discus his junior year. As a senior, Jenks bolstered his legacy with both school records and swept the AA championships in each event. His 64-3 in the shot was the farthest in the state in 27 years, and he became only the third in the annals of Montana prep track to surpass 64 feet. And Jenks' platter toss of 181-11 at divisionals shattered the 47-year-old all-city record of 176-10, by HHS (and future Dallas Cowboys All-Pro lineman) Pat Donovan, set in 1971.
Konnor Ralph, of the U.S. Freeski Team, recently completed the first three stops of the 2022 North America Cup (NORAM). At California's Mammoth Mountain Ski Area on Jan. 28-29, Ralph, 18, placed runner-up in the first slopestyle run, before winning the second slopestyle with a score of 94.50 points.
His trick was an "18 Hail Mary with a safety grab," coming down to the last jump. "I went for it and was able to land it well and take the win," he texted. He finished the weekend with 180 FIS points for the victory, and a first-place tie with Troy Podmilsak for the NORAM.
Next came Winsport near Calgary, Alberta, where he qualified second for big air, and wound up seventh, while taking 11th in slopestyle. At Aspen Snowmass last week in Colorado, Ralph placed fourth in slopestyle, and also made the podium for winning the Toyota Revolution Tour.
When the Windell (Oregon) Action Sports Academy graduate qualified for the Freeski Team last May, Konnor became only the second Helenan to make the U.S. Ski Team, joining Rogers Little, who was a member of the downhill squad from 1967-72. Ralph is currently sitting in second place in the NORAM Cup standings. The fourth and final stop on the tour will be held at Stoneham Quebec, Canada. The overall winner earns a World Cup berth.
