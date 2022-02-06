A pair of former local high school track and field athletes have been making big news lately.
Helena High alum Aidan Reed, who graduated from Southern Utah University last spring, is one of four promising distance runners nationally to receive $5,000 in financial aid from the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA).
And Montana State University junior Elena Carter, who prepped at Capital High, recently set the Lady Bobcat's indoor 60-meter hurdles record.
Since 1996, the RRCA has awarded $745,500 in grants to 144 (73 women, 71 men) “Roads Scholars.” The goal of the program is to help American post-collegiate runners who show great promise develop into national and world-class professional runners.
Reed graduated from HHS with one state cross-country championship (2014) and three Bengal distance records: the 1600- and 3200-meter races in track at 4:20 and 9:06, and the 3-mile cross-country mark at 14:57.
At Southern Utah, he garnered two Big Sky Outdoor T&F 10,000 titles, while helping the SUU team to a ninth-place finish at the 2020 D1 NCAA Cross Country Championships. After graduation, Reed attended the RRCA’s 2021 RunPro Camp and joined the Roots Running Project in Boulder, Colorado.
His latest accomplishments include winning the 2021 Colleen De Reuck XC Classic, helping the Roots team finish fourth at the 2021 Michigan Pro Ekiden, and placing 11th at the 2021 USATF Club Cross Country Championships.
For the second straight weekend, Montana State's Carter has broken the school's indoor 60 hurdles record. On Jan. 21, she ran a preliminary time of 8.48 at the Bobcat Performance meet. The existing mark was 8.50 by Amanda Jaynes in 2018, and since Elena's time was converted to 8.50, it was officially listed as a tie. She then won the meet in 8.53.
Next, on Feb. 3, at the Washington State Invitational, Carter placed fifth and lowered her own record to 8.47, despite hitting the last hurdle. It was estimated, had she not clipped the final hurdle, she might've tied for second at about 8.30, which would've cracked the top 25 nationally.
Carter is also pushing the limits in her other event, the long jump. At the Bobcat Challenge three weeks ago, she won the meet after sailing 19 feet, 2½ inches, and actually fell back about a half-foot on the landing. She scratched on the next jump, which was near the 20-foot mark.
Carter – who captured the 2017 state long jump title for Capital, placed third in the AA's 100 hurdles twice, and was part of two state runner-up CHS 400 relays – stands No. 2 on MSU's all-time outdoor 100 hurdles rankings, and is ranked fourth on the Lady Bobcats' indoor long jump list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.