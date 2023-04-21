BILLINGS — The fans might need a program to know who some of the new faces are, but the Billings Outlaws are happy to be at home on Saturday night for the first time since March 27.

And the fifth-place Outlaws are ready to take on the Champions Indoor Football league's leader, the Omaha (Nebraska) Beef, at 6:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

“We got a little different with me as the head coach, we are different there,” said Shon King, who coached his first game for Billings at Salina (Kansas) on April 8. “We have made some changes and upgrades in some places. We’ve had a good week of practice and are happy. There’s no bigger challenge to play the top team in the league and find out where we stand.”

Following a 73-28 loss at then league-leading Gillette, Kerry Locklin was replaced as the Outlaws head coach by King, who was then Billings’ assistant head coach/offensive coordinator.

The Outlaws then nearly pulled off an upset at defending CIF champion Salina (Kansas), but the Liberty had consecutive defensive stops in the fourth quarter to top Billings 33-30 on April 8.

Since that setback to Salina, the Outlaws have released quarterback Vincent Espinoza, wide receiver Tomas Newman, wide receiver Andre Jackson (who had signed on April 4), wide receiver Deshon Williams and offensive lineman Elyjah Lipscomb.

After the loss to Gillette, Billings waived wide receiver Harvey Caddell, defensive lineman/kicker Braydon Ary and defensive back Tymon Locklin.

In addition, defensive back Rodrick Jarrett was placed on the long-term injured reserve list April 13.

However, the Outlaws (2-3) believe they have more than filled the holes created by the roster moves and improved the team as they aim to improve their playoff seeding with five regular-season games left on the schedule.

Overall, 6 of 8 teams in the CIF will make the playoffs. The Southwest (Kansas) Storm are also 2-3, while the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics and Marshals are both 0-6.

Since the loss at Gillette, the Outlaws have signed defensive back Kendell Jefferson (a Rocky Mountain College player from 2017-18), offensive lineman Richard Ramirez, kicker Darrien Crowe, wide receiver Isaiah Grice, defensive back Davonte Brown, wide receiver Tyron Laughinghouse and quarterback Lorenz Stefan.

Laughinghouse and Brown were members of the Outlaws last season. Brown started this season with the Outlaws in training camp before being released March 7 before the team’s first game.

With an off week to gel and implement King’s system, the Outlaws feel good about themselves entering their game Saturday against the Beef (5-0).

“Guys have bought into my philosophy and what we are trying to do mentally and physically,” King said. “It’s a challenge when it’s not your team from the get-go. You have to eliminate bad habits guys have had in the past, not necessarily this year, but years before in preparing.”

Stefan started this year with the Topeka Tropics and in four games played completed 56% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 18 touchdown passes is tied for second in the league.

Due to league rules, Outlaws officials said Stefan will be eligible to play May 6 at Topeka as he refused to report to Topeka.

In the meantime, Jamario Benson — who started at quarterback late in the season last year for Billings — will have the opportunity to be the quarterback.

“He’ll get the start. He’s had some snaps last year and this year,” said King of Benson. “With my offense, he’s picked that up. We’ll give him a shot the next couple of weeks and see if he can lead us to victories.”

The Beef, last year’s CIF runner-up, beat the Outlaws 47-19 in Omaha in both team’s first game of the season on March 10. While Billings would definitely like to win the rematch, King said the Outlaws circle every game on their schedule on the calendar.

“At the end of the day, every game is a big game for us,” he said. “Our level of preparation is the same no matter who the opponent is.”

While the roster has had changes, the goal for Billings is to still contend for a championship and the players are excited to be back home at the Metra.

“We just would like the fans to come out and be loud and supportive of the team,” said King. “We are working to put a quality and successful product on the field. We are asking Billings to come out and show us love as they’ve done in the past with their previous teams.”