MISSOULA — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson is delivering on the world stage.
The 18-year-old Sanderson helped send Team USA to the gold medal game of the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship by collecting the game-winning assist in the 4-3 semifinal victory over Finland on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Team USA will play Canada for the championship at 7:30 p.m. MT Tuesday with the game being aired on NHL Network.
Sanderson's assist came on a goal by Arthur Kaliyev to break a 3-3 tie with 1:16 remaining in regulation after Team USA blew a 3-1 lead. Sanderson passed to Alex Turcotte, who passed to Kaliyev, with both players picking up an assist on the goal.
"An Arty-Party late in the 3rd! It's 4-3!" @Arthur_Kaliyev | @usahockey | #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/WcizaSeQNb— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 5, 2021
Sanderson, a freshman defenseman at the University of North Dakota, has two assists through the first six games of the tournament. Team USA has won five games in a row since losing its opener against Russia.
Sanderson became the first Montana-born player to be drafted by an NHL team when he was selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in October. He began playing for UND in early December and made Team USA's 25-player roster by the middle of the month.
