Whitefish native Jake Sanderson plays in a game for North Dakota this season during his freshman year. Sanderson is currently playing for Team USA in the World Junior Hockey Championship.

 MARK KUHLMANN, North Dakota Athletics

MISSOULA — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson is delivering on the world stage.

The 18-year-old Sanderson helped send Team USA to the gold medal game of the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship by collecting the game-winning assist in the 4-3 semifinal victory over Finland on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Team USA will play Canada for the championship at 7:30 p.m. MT Tuesday with the game being aired on NHL Network.

Sanderson's assist came on a goal by Arthur Kaliyev to break a 3-3 tie with 1:16 remaining in regulation after Team USA blew a 3-1 lead. Sanderson passed to Alex Turcotte, who passed to Kaliyev, with both players picking up an assist on the goal.

Sanderson, a freshman defenseman at the University of North Dakota, has two assists through the first six games of the tournament. Team USA has won five games in a row since losing its opener against Russia.

Sanderson became the first Montana-born player to be drafted by an NHL team when he was selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in October. He began playing for UND in early December and made Team USA's 25-player roster by the middle of the month.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

