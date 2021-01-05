MISSOULA — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson has gone gold.
The 18-year-old Sanderson helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship with a 2-0 upset victory against Canada in the championship game on Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It's the first gold medal for Team USA at the under-20 tournament since 2017 after placing sixth last season.
Sanderson, a freshman defenseman at the University of North Dakota, had two assists in the seven-game tournament. His biggest play came when he collected the game-winning assist in the 4-3 semifinal victory over Finland on Monday. That goal came with 1:16 left in regulation and broke a 3-3 tie after Team USA blew a 3-1 lead.
Team USA won its final six games after losing its opener against Russia.
Sanderson became the first Montana-born player to be drafted by an NHL team when he was selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in October. He began playing for UND in early December and made Team USA's 25-player roster by the middle of the month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.