Whitefish native Jake Sanderson (8) and Team USA goalie Spencer Knight (30) celebrate the team's win over Canada in the championship game of the World Junior Hockey Championship on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

 JASON FRANSON, Associated Press

MISSOULA — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson has gone gold.

The 18-year-old Sanderson helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship with a 2-0 upset victory against Canada in the championship game on Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It's the first gold medal for Team USA at the under-20 tournament since 2017 after placing sixth last season.

Sanderson, a freshman defenseman at the University of North Dakota, had two assists in the seven-game tournament. His biggest play came when he collected the game-winning assist in the 4-3 semifinal victory over Finland on Monday. That goal came with 1:16 left in regulation and broke a 3-3 tie after Team USA blew a 3-1 lead.

Team USA won its final six games after losing its opener against Russia.

Sanderson became the first Montana-born player to be drafted by an NHL team when he was selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in October. He began playing for UND in early December and made Team USA's 25-player roster by the middle of the month.

